Born Ready Apparel Semper Paratus Never Retired Coin

Born Ready Apparel is proud to offer its first ever exclusive coin.
 
 
YORKTOWN, Va. - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Born Ready Apparel has brought together talented and experienced artists to create unique and exciting coins that are one of a kind. Born Ready Apparel coins are perfect for your career coin rack. Got a member leaving active duty? Born Ready Apparel has the perfect gift for the occasion.

The Semper Paratus Never Retired coin is double sided. On one side is the brave watchkeeper, eyes fixed to the sea. Standing before the bones of ancient ships that color the ocean floor. The strong and silent lighthouse towers over the coast, shining its light bright to protect all mariners from the rocks and ominous coastline that have taken so many lives.

On the second side is the traditional Coast Guard seal with crossed anchors to each side. Bold text reads above and below "U.S. Coast Guard Veteran". All coins are serialized speaking to their uniqueness.

Semper Paratus. Latin for always ready. As a member of the United States Coast Guard, being always ready is more than just a motto. A Coastie's day to day operations require them to always be alert. Ready to respond at any moment.

Our Values

Born Ready Apparel is driven by the desire to honor our fellow Coast Guard men and women. BRA strives to perpetuate the Coast Guard's Ethos by creating the best gear a sailor can buy and serving each customer as they serve this nation; with Honor, Respect, and Devotion to Duty. All of our apparel is made in the United States of America. Born Ready Apparel stands by our country and our fellow Coasties as our nation sails forward.

Our Gear

All of Born Ready Apparel's shirts and sweaters are 100% made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplace, Born Ready Apparel stands by this decision out of principle. Buying materials and printing locally in CONUS helps to ensure customer quality and ensures BRA does their part in supporting local jobs and the American Dream.

Our Team

The Born Ready Apparel team of Coast Guard and military veterans play an important role in each original design. Born Ready Apparel is licensed by the United States Coast Guard Trademark and Licensing Office. Born Ready Apparel's art depicts the Honor, Courage, and Commitment of Coast Guard men and women worldwide! Semper Paratus!

To get this item visit:

https://bornreadyapparel.com/product/semper-paratus-never...

For more information on this and more bad-ass gear, visit Born Ready Apparel atwww.bornreadyapparel.com

Find BRA on Facebook at Born Ready Apparel (https://www.facebook.com/uscgbornreadyapparel/), Instagram, Pintrest, or Google+

