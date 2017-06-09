News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
**Newly Released** Awesome Couple Communication: Expressing What You Mean and Understanding What the
An awesome book that pithily demonstrates great communication tips.
-excerpt from Recovering from Domestic Violence, Abuse, and Stalking
A spin-off of "Dr. Patt's" award-winning book, The Marriage Whisperer, Awesome Couple Communication presents in simple, jargon-free language and with clear examples 14 couples with communication challenges. Dr. Patt describes the source of the miscommunication and presents suggestions for other couples in similar circumstances to follow in moving from awful communication to the awesome communication level. Calling upon Emotional Intelligence Theory and her own "Pickett's Pyramid of Possibilities©"
A fun read, as well as an informative and helpful one, Awesome Couple Communication
* provides examples you will recognize of communication gone awry
* discusses the sources of miscommunication
* illustrates ways to resolve communication difficulties and move onto the rails of speedy improvement in couple communication—
* includes practical application for the reader
TAKE THE FIRST STEP TODAY TOWARD A LIFETIME OF CONVERSATIONS THAT WORK AND BUILD POSITIVE RELATIONSHIPS!
# # #
Dr. Patt Pickett. For two decades as a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Dr. Patt Hollinger Pickett, has learned from couples and individuals seeking relationship help. She believes in the power of couples to create great partnerships. In The Marriage Whisperer, her previous award-winning book, Dr. Patt offers readers coaching tips and solid guidance, based on her training and blending in the insight gained in her helping role. In this follow-on to The Marriage Whisperer, Dr. Patt offers particular insights into communication within a marriage.
Awesome Couple Communication:
MSI Press ISBN 978-1942891215
Non Fiction:
Psychology
Relationships
$9.95
On sale at www.amazon.com, www.bn.com, and select book retailers
June 9, 2017
Order direct from MSI Press: orders@msipress.com
For more information or to contact the author for media commentary, email editor@msipress.com.
http://www.msipress.com
Contact
Betty Leaver (Managing Editor)
MSI Press Publishing
831-578-0290
editor@msipress.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse