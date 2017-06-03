News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
REALTORS® Association of Maui to hold Casino Gala Event Fundraiser for Maui County Students
This glitzy, casino-style gala event is open to the public (21+) and features "no stakes" gambling, live entertainment by Jimmy Mac & The Kool Kats, and a performance by the Kit Kat Club Cabaret. Tickets also include two hosted drinks and action food stations hosted by the award-winning The Mill House. There will be a silent auction featuring items such as private chef's table events, spa massages, and a two-night hotel stay, just to name a few. Attendees will also enjoy the chance to win one of four door prize giveaways valued at $100 or more. All proceeds benefit RAM's Presidential Scholarship Fund under the RAM Community Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization.
Since 1989, the REALTORS® Presidential Scholarship Fund has awarded $561,000 to high school seniors across Maui County, as well as past scholarship recipients.
"RAM's Big Deal is a wonderful opportunity to support Maui County's students while having some Vegas-style fun," says Marilyn Griffin, RAM President 2016-17. "The real winners are the students. RAM's scholarships make a 'big deal' of a difference for so many of our recipients. We're honored to be able to help them achieve higher education and excited to fundraise for the coming year! Please come join us!"
To learn more about RAM's Big Deal or to buy tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/
For sponsorship opportunities or to make a donation to RAM's Presidential Scholarship Fund, visit www.ramaui.com/
Media Contact
Kelsey Daimon
808-873-8585
***@ramaui.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse