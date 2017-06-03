 
Jackie Lapin Special Guest On Transition Radio with Paula Shaw and Ken D. Foster

 
 
SAN DIEGO - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Jackie Lapin, one of the world's leading authorities on where transformational leaders, authors and keynote speakers can deliver their messages to a willing audience, will guest on Transition Radio with Paula Shaw and Ken D. Foster, Wednesday  June 7th across the county on the Syndicated Network amfm247 starting at 6am eastern time. Tune-In on Sound Cloud at https://goo.gl/UWW5MX

Transition Radio (http://transitionradioshow.com/) brings listeners information, strategies and tools to move through life transitions smoothly while learning the life lessons along the way. Shows feature expert guests in the fields of science, wealth, health, love, romance, lifestyle, spirituality, personal growth and current topics, which empower listeners to make wise choices and evolve their lives. Hosts Paula Shaw and Ken D. Foster are both nationally recognized leaders in personal growth themselves.

Lapin will chat with the hosts about The Transformation Tango: She says: "The old saying is that it takes two to Tango. If you have a message of transformation in your heart—a passion to share your wisdom with others--then you are ready for this conversation on the Transformation Tango. It takes two—you and your willing audience --to make transformation happen. I'll share with you how to get started on this path and how to find the right places to connect with people who need to hear it!"

The discussion will touch on:

• What are the essentials you need to have in place if you are ready to be VISIBLE in attracting people who need what you offer
• What transformation leaders know that gets them booked on stages, radio shows, podcasts and virtual summits
• How vital speaking on and offline is to any author
• How you can easily find the organizations, events, meetings and more that welcome leaders with a message

Lapin is an expert in helping transformational leaders, authors, coaches, alternative health professionals and others with a vital message connect with their next clients worldwide. Her company, www.SpeakerTunity.com , provides direct contacts for speaking engagements, radio shows/podcasts and virtual summits for leaders eager to grow their business and change more lives.

Click to Share