Jackie Lapin Special Guest On Transition Radio with Paula Shaw and Ken D. Foster
Transition Radio (http://transitionradioshow.com/)
Lapin will chat with the hosts about The Transformation Tango: She says: "The old saying is that it takes two to Tango. If you have a message of transformation in your heart—a passion to share your wisdom with others--then you are ready for this conversation on the Transformation Tango. It takes two—you and your willing audience --to make transformation happen. I'll share with you how to get started on this path and how to find the right places to connect with people who need to hear it!"
The discussion will touch on:
• What are the essentials you need to have in place if you are ready to be VISIBLE in attracting people who need what you offer
• What transformation leaders know that gets them booked on stages, radio shows, podcasts and virtual summits
• How vital speaking on and offline is to any author
• How you can easily find the organizations, events, meetings and more that welcome leaders with a message
Lapin is an expert in helping transformational leaders, authors, coaches, alternative health professionals and others with a vital message connect with their next clients worldwide. Her company, www.SpeakerTunity.com , provides direct contacts for speaking engagements, radio shows/podcasts and virtual summits for leaders eager to grow their business and change more lives.
