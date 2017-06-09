Attn: CEOs, CMOs, Advertising & Sales: Are you SPENDING Way Too Much on ADVERTISING, or NOT ENOUGH?

This is about some easy-to-use advertising math that can help all kinds of businesses make a lot more money. The math is called "The Barrows Popularity Factor." You can read more about it and download a booklet about it for $4.95 at www.barrows.com

-- ATTENTION ALL BUSINESSES: ARE YOU SPENDING TOO MUCH ON ADVERTISING, OR NOT ENOUGH?Have your sales and profit been going up a lot, a little, or not much at all?And…How much have you already spent on advertising so far this year?Is that more or less than you spent in the first half of the year last year, and what were the results on your sales and profit?And…How did you spend your advertising?And...What did you say?Is it time to start making some changes in your advertising?And…What kinds of changes should you make?*Which media should you increase, and by how much?*Which media can you decrease, and by how much?And…What is the best way to spend your advertising budget?*How much should you spend in broadcast?*How much should you spend in print?*How much should you spend on the internet and in other media?*And…How can you get a lot more business a lot faster?These are the kinds of questions that all kinds of businesses ask themselves every day.The answers to these kinds of advertising and marketing questions will be different for each and every business, but there is some very easy-to-use advertising math that every business needs to know about whenever they are planning and placing and analyzing their advertising.It's math that can help all kinds of businesses plan their advertising much more effectively and much more efficiently.The math was developed by Robert Barrows, President of an advertising agency called R.M. Barrows Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California, and he calls the math "The Barrows Popularity Factor.""The math is extremely easy to use and all kinds of businesses can use the math to help them make a lot more money," says Barrows."The beauty of the math is that it actually lets you quantify the relationship between your advertising and sales," says Barrows. "And you can use the math to help you test and compare the results of different advertising media, different advertising copy and even entire campaigns.""When you use the math to help you test and compare and analyze and plan your advertising, the math will give you more of the information you need to make key marketing decisions with far less risk, says Barrows, and you can use the math to help you increase your sales, increase your profit and decrease your risk."THE REASON THE MATH WORKS SO WELL IS VERY SIMPLE:"The Barrows Popularity Factor" is an easy to use mathematical equation that reduces the relationship between advertising and sales to its lowest possible common denominator...namely:"How much did you sell? (divided by)/ "How much did you advertise?" (But the key is this...Don't do the math in dollars, do the math in units per gross impressions.)In mathematical terms, the formula looks like this:The Barrows Popularity Factor = How much did you sell? (in units) divided by/ How much did you advertise? (in gross impressions)The answer you get is a rate of return on gross impressions. (Gross impressions is the number of ads multiplied by the audience per ad.)"Once you can quantify your rate of return on gross impressions, then you can start using some additional math to help you determine the best way to spend your advertising budget," says Barrows.The math and how to use it are explained in a booklet called "The Barrows Popularity Factor" which you can download for $4.95 at www.barrows.com/bpfinfo.html"You can read the whole booklet in about an hour, and the math is so easy to use that all of the calculations can be done by one person, in moments, with just a simple calculator, says Barrows, and the math can help all kinds of businesses make a lot more money.""So, if you are trying to figure out the best way to spend your advertising budget from now through the summer, through the holiday season and all throughout the year, the best place to start would be to start using this math to help you test and compare and analyze the results of your past and current advertising. The math will help you take a lot of the guesswork out of your advertising because it will give you cold, hard numbers directly related to your advertising and sales," says Barrows.(PLEASE NOTE: Media companies can also use this math to help them increase their advertising revenue because they can use the math to help them work with their clients to help them make their advertising budgets much more effective. Plus, media companies can also use this math to help them determine the best ways to spend their own advertising budgets to help them increase their audience and increase their revenue.)Barrows has also developed several proposals for some projects and promotions that could help media companies increase their advertising revenues very quickly and very substantially. Companies that would be interested in taking a look at these proposals should contact Robert Barrows at 650-344-4405.For more information about the advertisng math and for more information about the proposals for media companies, contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California at 650-344-4405.