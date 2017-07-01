 
MONTEREY, Calif. - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Kick off your 4th of July holiday weekend fun at this free family-friendly event! Old Monterey Foundation will hold a "Picnic in the Park – Lower Presidio Historic Park"  on Saturday, July 1, 2017. Bring your friends and family to this "FUNdraiser" and enjoy great food, live entertainment, historic reenactments, walking tours, costume contests, scavenger hunt, prizes and much more. Enjoy spectacular views of the beautiful Monterey Bay, Old Fisherman's Wharf and the Monterey Harbor at this park that is hidden in plain view.  See the "before", which is now and what we envision the "after" to be! Old Monterey Foundation is raising funds to develop trails and interpretive sign for all the monuments to enhance and restore this park which is considered "The Most Historically Significant Site on the West Coast".

At a Glance:

What:

"Picnic in the Park" at Lower Presidio Historic Park hosted by Old Monterey Foundation will feature:

•          Delicious food for your picnic -- from hamburgers to tacos, seafood to sweet treats – available from several visiting Food Trucks;

•          Live Musical Entertainment with Derek Bodkin & the Hoovering Breadcat Ensemble featuring folk, rock and seafaring music

•          DeFranco Dance Project, a local youth dance troupe

•          Ragamuffin Musical Theatre Company of Pacific Grove

•          Argentinian Privateer Hippolyte Bouchard (regarded by his victims as a pirate) and his      loyal crew will reenact the capture of the Presidio of Monterey (El Castillo) in 1818.

•          Kids and adults are welcome to dress as pirates and be part of the reenactment

•          Costume contests with prizes for best dressed pirate-both kids and adult- there will be lots of pirates booty!

•          Photo Ops with pirates and historic reenactors

•          Scavenger Hunt with Prizes•  Face painting for the kids

•          Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the day!

•          Visit the Presidio of Monterey Museum, also located on the site and operated by the City of Monterey, an excellent place to view exhibits, artifacts, and videos that lead visitors through Monterey's various stages of military development from the indigenous period which highlights the area's native populations; through the Spanish and Mexican periods; and up to present day.

•          Free Lower Presidio Historic Park Walking Tours with historian Tim Thomas at 12:30 pm, 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm. Tim will share why Lower Presidio Historic Park is considered by many professional historians as "The Most Historically Significant Site on the West Coast".

•          Walk the trails and see the planned interpretive historic signs and trails

•          Visit the restored Saint Serra statue

•          Learn more about Old Monterey's Foundation's (a 501(c)3 non-profit) Lower Presidio Historic Park Project – and how to get involved and become a Friend of the Lower Presidio.

•          Ample on-site parking

When:

Saturday, July 1, 2017 from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Where:

Lower Presidio Historic Park. From Monterey, take Pacific Street past the First Theater to the end of Pacific where it forks, take the left fork. turn left at the stop sign onto Artillery Road. From Pacific Grove, take Lighthouse Avenue in New Monterey, bear right to go onto Pacific Street and then go to Artillery Road, turn right. Lower Presidio Historic Park also features the Presidio of Monterey Museum located at Corporal Ewing Road, Bldg. 113 (Map/More Directions: http://www.monterey.org/museums/Home/Map-and-Directions?2)

Information:

(831) 346-3030 (tel:(831)%20346-3030) or piratesinthepark@gmail.com. Check out the website at www.oldmontereyfoundation.org.
