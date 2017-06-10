Waldorf Youth Organization Suspected Embezzlement, Bullying, And Safety Concerns Demand For The Immediate Removal Of The Organization's President

Waldorf Wildcats Youth Sports President Richard Cowans, formally known as; Waldorf Youth Sports Inc., publicly verbally admonished and verbally assaulted a youth coach for leading a fund-raising activity to purchase football jerseys for his 7U football team. The verbal assault was witnessed by kids, parent's visitors, and other members of the organization. One parent of the organization who witnessed the President's behavior was so appalled, she reported the organization.