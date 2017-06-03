 
News By Tag
* Park Place Outreach
* Youth Outreach
* Youth Shelter Savannah
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Savannah
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
9876543


Bank of America Awards $12,500 Grant to Park Place Outreach

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Park Place Outreach
* Youth Outreach
* Youth Shelter Savannah

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Savannah - Georgia - US

Subject:
* Sponsorships

SAVANNAH, Ga. - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The Bank of America Charitable Foundation has awarded a $12,500 grant to the Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Shelter for operational and program expenses. Park Place Outreach operates the only shelter in Savannah and Chatham County that serves kids and teenagers ages 11–17, and all services are provided free, including a safe, secure place to stay along with meals and transportation to and from school. The staff also offers family counseling with follow-up visits after a resident returns home, as well as non-resident services that include an after-school tutorial and drop-in center, recreational services and after-care services. The Shelter, 514 E. Henry St., is open 24 hours a day and offers a safe and loving environment to homeless, abused and runaway kids and teenagers between the ages of 11 and 17.

"Thanks to Bank of America, troubled teens who have nowhere else to turn can count on Park Place Outreach for shelter, food, clothing and counseling," said Executive Director Julie Wade. "The money will be used for operational expenses in providing residential and non-residential services to these youth as well as counseling services for parents."

The grant will help bridge a gap created by the loss of federal grants that have funded the organization's street outreach team. The program includes adult and teen counselors who go onto the streets to talk with homeless kids about the help available to them through Park Place Outreach.

"These kids need help, and Park Place Outreach offers emergency shelter and provides the support they need to transition back home, to move in with other family members or to receive foster care," said Patrick O'Neil, Savannah market president for Bank of America. "This grant is part of our broader work to help individuals and families have more secure futures as we help drive sustainable growth in the Savannah economy."

ABOUT PARK PLACE OUTREACH YOUTH EMERGENCY SHELTER
Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Shelter, 514 E. Henry St., provides support for troubled children and teens in Savannah and the surrounding area. Opened in 1984, the shelter, open 24 hours a day, offers kids and teenagers between the ages of 11 and 17 a safe and loving environment. Homeless, abused or runaway teenagers can self-admit themselves.

The Street Outreach Program team offers mentoring to resident adolescents and provides counseling, clothing and personal care items to teens and young adults up to age 21 that are in need and might not come into the shelter.

Whenever possible, the organization's goal is to keep kids off the street and reunify families. With the generous support of local organizations and individuals, Park Place Outreach has helped more than 6,200 area young people find emergency shelter and thousands more find stability through its non-residential programs. Park Place Outreach is an equal opportunity provider and employer. For more information, visit http://parkplaceyes.org or join the group on Facebook (ParkPlace) and Twitter (@parkplaceyes).

CONTACT
Park Place Outreach
Youth Emergency Shelter
514 E. Henry Street
Savannah, GA. 31401
912-234-4048 Fax: 912-651-3621
http://www.parkplaceyes.org

MEDIA CONTACT
Cynthia Wright
Carriage Trade Public Relations™
cynthia.wright@carriagetradepr.com (mailto:cynthia.wright@carriagetradepr.com)
912-856-9075

Media Contact
Carriage Trade Public Relations, Inc.
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Park Place Outreach, Youth Outreach, Youth Shelter Savannah
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Savannah - Georgia - United States
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Carriage Trade Public Relations, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share