Bank of America Awards $12,500 Grant to Park Place Outreach
"Thanks to Bank of America, troubled teens who have nowhere else to turn can count on Park Place Outreach for shelter, food, clothing and counseling,"
The grant will help bridge a gap created by the loss of federal grants that have funded the organization's street outreach team. The program includes adult and teen counselors who go onto the streets to talk with homeless kids about the help available to them through Park Place Outreach.
"These kids need help, and Park Place Outreach offers emergency shelter and provides the support they need to transition back home, to move in with other family members or to receive foster care," said Patrick O'Neil, Savannah market president for Bank of America. "This grant is part of our broader work to help individuals and families have more secure futures as we help drive sustainable growth in the Savannah economy."
ABOUT PARK PLACE OUTREACH YOUTH EMERGENCY SHELTER
Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Shelter, 514 E. Henry St., provides support for troubled children and teens in Savannah and the surrounding area. Opened in 1984, the shelter, open 24 hours a day, offers kids and teenagers between the ages of 11 and 17 a safe and loving environment. Homeless, abused or runaway teenagers can self-admit themselves.
The Street Outreach Program team offers mentoring to resident adolescents and provides counseling, clothing and personal care items to teens and young adults up to age 21 that are in need and might not come into the shelter.
Whenever possible, the organization's goal is to keep kids off the street and reunify families. With the generous support of local organizations and individuals, Park Place Outreach has helped more than 6,200 area young people find emergency shelter and thousands more find stability through its non-residential programs. Park Place Outreach is an equal opportunity provider and employer. For more information, visit http://parkplaceyes.org or join the group on Facebook (ParkPlace) and Twitter (@parkplaceyes)
CONTACT
Park Place Outreach
Youth Emergency Shelter
514 E. Henry Street
Savannah, GA. 31401
912-234-4048 Fax: 912-651-3621
http://www.parkplaceyes.org
MEDIA CONTACT
Cynthia Wright
Carriage Trade Public Relations™
cynthia.wright@
912-856-9075
