Apartment Security - Are Maintenance Men the Real Thieves?

Would you be shocked to know that maintenance is robbing you blind?
 
 
NEW YORK - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Apartments are robbed at a rate nearly twice that of owned homes. Here are some reasons:

- People aren't on alert when strangers are hanging around.

- Most apartments aren't secure.

- About 43% of burglaries occur from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. – the time when most tenants are at work or school.

- Hard to hide valuables because there's not much space.

Many apartment dwellers are shocked to discover that often unscrupulous maintenance workers are to blame for many missing items.

Here are some tips:

DOORS:

A quality door knob-in-lock set will have a 'dead latch' mechanism to prevent slipping the lock with a shim or credit card.

Use a solid core wood or metal door for all entrance points

Doors should fit tightly into the door jamb

Use a quality, heavy-duty, deadbolt lock with a one-inch bolt

Use a quality, heavy-duty, door knob-in-lock set with a dead-latch mechanism

Use a heavy-duty four-screw strike plate installed with 3-inch screws to penetrate into a wooden door frame

LIGHTING:

Use a wide-angle 160° peephole mounted no higher than 58 inches

Use interior light timers to establish a pattern of occupancy

Use timers to activate the radio or television while away

Exterior lighting should allow 100 foot visibility

Use good lighting along the pathway and at your door

Use light timers or photo-cells to turn on/off lights automatically

Use infra-red motion sensor lights for the back door of townhouse apartments

ALARMS:

Alarm systems are effective deterrents with visible signage

Alarm systems to be properly installed, programmed, and maintained

Alarm systems need to have an audible horn or bell to be effective

Alarm systems should automatically reset in one minute or less

Make sure your alarm response call-list is up to date

Instruct your neighbor how to respond to an alarm bell

But when it comes to maintenance even these measures won't work!

Even with new locks (they have master keys) and apartment supplied security systems (they have the codes) your valuable items can be taken.

The ONLY way to deal with dishonest maintenance workers is to catch them in the act. Million of dollars in lawsuits are being won by tenants who are able to sue apartment management because of dishonest maintenance workers.

Click on the link below to discover how:

http://my7daybiz.com/apartment-security

