Apartment Security - Are Maintenance Men the Real Thieves?
Would you be shocked to know that maintenance is robbing you blind?
- People aren't on alert when strangers are hanging around.
- Most apartments aren't secure.
- About 43% of burglaries occur from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. – the time when most tenants are at work or school.
- Hard to hide valuables because there's not much space.
Many apartment dwellers are shocked to discover that often unscrupulous maintenance workers are to blame for many missing items.
Here are some tips:
DOORS:
A quality door knob-in-lock set will have a 'dead latch' mechanism to prevent slipping the lock with a shim or credit card.
Use a solid core wood or metal door for all entrance points
Doors should fit tightly into the door jamb
Use a quality, heavy-duty, deadbolt lock with a one-inch bolt
Use a quality, heavy-duty, door knob-in-lock set with a dead-latch mechanism
Use a heavy-duty four-screw strike plate installed with 3-inch screws to penetrate into a wooden door frame
LIGHTING:
Use a wide-angle 160° peephole mounted no higher than 58 inches
Use interior light timers to establish a pattern of occupancy
Use timers to activate the radio or television while away
Exterior lighting should allow 100 foot visibility
Use good lighting along the pathway and at your door
Use light timers or photo-cells to turn on/off lights automatically
Use infra-red motion sensor lights for the back door of townhouse apartments
ALARMS:
Alarm systems are effective deterrents with visible signage
Alarm systems to be properly installed, programmed, and maintained
Alarm systems need to have an audible horn or bell to be effective
Alarm systems should automatically reset in one minute or less
Make sure your alarm response call-list is up to date
Instruct your neighbor how to respond to an alarm bell
But when it comes to maintenance even these measures won't work!
Even with new locks (they have master keys) and apartment supplied security systems (they have the codes) your valuable items can be taken.
The ONLY way to deal with dishonest maintenance workers is to catch them in the act. Million of dollars in lawsuits are being won by tenants who are able to sue apartment management because of dishonest maintenance workers.
