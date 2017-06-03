News By Tag
'Buffy,' Beckinsale, Kilmer Q&A's Head Programming At Wizard World Comic Con Sacramento
'The 100' Cast, Michael Rooker, Jon Heder, Edward James Olmos Q&A's, Gaming, Cosplay Sessions, Screenings, Costume Contests All Weekend Long At Sacramento Convention Center
Some highlights of the more than 75 hours of panels scheduled include:
· Interactive Q&As with Beckinsale (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.), Kilmer (Saturday, 1:30 p.m.), Rooker (Saturday, 12:30 p.m.), Olmos (Sunday, noon), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy; Saturday, 11:30 a.m.), Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite, Blades of Glory; Saturday, 2 p.m.), Kevin Sorbo ("Hercules,"
· Group sessions with the casts of Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (James Marsters, Nicholas Brendon, Charisma Carpenter and Emma Caulfield, Saturday, 4:30 p.m.); "Charmed" (Holly Marie Combs and Brian Krause, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.); "The 100" (Bob Morley , Eliza Taylor; Saturday, 5:30 p.m.), voice actors Sandy Fox ("The Simpsons," "King of the Hill") and Lex Lang (LEGO Star Wars The Resistance Rises, "Avengers Earth's Mightiest Heroes") (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)
· Creator-themed hours featuring industry superstars Mark Kistler, Victor Dandridge, Genese Davis, Tony Kim and more
· Video gaming panels featuring Genese and Eric Kieron Davis, Aaron Carter, Tricia Stirling and others
· Kids programming all four days, including magic face painting, balloon animals, celebrity storytelling, superhero dance tournaments, ventriloquism, learn to draw, gaming tournaments (and Kids 10 and under are free every day with paid adult)
· World-famous Wizard World Comic Con Adult Costume Contest, Saturday at 7 p.m. and Kids Costume Contests on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
· Cosplay with special guests Brit Bliss, Mogshelle, Ivy Doomkitty and more, throughout the weekend
Unless noted, programming events take place in the designated General Programming Rooms or show floor stages at the convention center. VIP tickets or additional costs may apply to ensure access to select activities, as noted.
A full list of Wizard World Comic Con Sacramento programming is available at http://wizardworld.com/
Wizard World Comic Con Sacramento is the eighth in the 2017 series produced by Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD)
