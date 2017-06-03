 
Industry News





'Buffy,' Beckinsale, Kilmer Q&A's Head Programming At Wizard World Comic Con Sacramento

'The 100' Cast, Michael Rooker, Jon Heder, Edward James Olmos Q&A's, Gaming, Cosplay Sessions, Screenings, Costume Contests All Weekend Long At Sacramento Convention Center
 
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Q&A sessions with standout celebrities Kate Beckinsale (Underworld, Pearl Harbor), Val Kilmer (Batman Forever, Top Gun), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, "The Walking Dead") and Edward James Olmos ("Battlestar Galactica," "Miami Vice"), the casts of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "The 100," "Charmed" and others, video game and comics creator sessions, adult and kids costume contests, cosplay panels and more highlight the programming offerings at Wizard World Comic Con Sacramento, June 16-18 at the Sacramento Convention Center. Most programming is included as part of the standard event admission and is in addition to the live entertainment options (magic, dancing, music, etc.) all weekend.

Some highlights of the more than 75 hours of panels scheduled include:

· Interactive Q&As with Beckinsale (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.), Kilmer (Saturday, 1:30 p.m.), Rooker (Saturday, 12:30 p.m.), Olmos (Sunday, noon), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy; Saturday, 11:30 a.m.), Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite, Blades of Glory; Saturday, 2 p.m.), Kevin Sorbo ("Hercules," "Andromeda"; Sunday, 1 p.m.), Cas Anvar (Assassin's Creed, "The Expanse"; Saturday, noon) and Adrienne Barbeau (ARGO, Swamp Thing; Sunday, 2 p.m.)

· Group sessions with the casts of Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (James Marsters, Nicholas Brendon, Charisma Carpenter and Emma Caulfield, Saturday, 4:30 p.m.); "Charmed" (Holly Marie Combs and Brian Krause, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.); "The 100" (Bob Morley , Eliza Taylor; Saturday, 5:30 p.m.), voice actors Sandy Fox ("The Simpsons," "King of the Hill") and Lex Lang (LEGO Star Wars The Resistance Rises, "Avengers Earth's Mightiest Heroes") (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)

· Creator-themed hours featuring industry superstars Mark Kistler, Victor Dandridge, Genese Davis, Tony Kim and more

· Video gaming panels featuring Genese and Eric Kieron Davis, Aaron Carter, Tricia Stirling and others

· Kids programming all four days, including magic face painting, balloon animals, celebrity storytelling, superhero dance tournaments, ventriloquism, learn to draw, gaming tournaments (and Kids 10 and under are free every day with paid adult)

· World-famous Wizard World Comic Con Adult Costume Contest, Saturday at 7 p.m. and Kids Costume Contests on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

· Cosplay with special guests Brit Bliss, Mogshelle, Ivy Doomkitty and more, throughout the weekend

Unless noted, programming events take place in the designated General Programming Rooms or show floor stages at the convention center. VIP tickets or additional costs may apply to ensure access to select activities, as noted.

A full list of Wizard World Comic Con Sacramento programming is available at http://wizardworld.com/programming-entertainment/sacramento (subjects, guests, times and rooms subject to change).

Wizard World Comic Con Sacramento is the eighth in the 2017 series produced by Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD). For more on the event, visit http://wizardworld.com/comiccon/sacramento.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ (www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service and Wizard World Touring. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.

