Mississippi Development Authority Approves Flowood Hotel & Conference Center; Developer Says The Re

-- The City of Flowood and MCC Real Estate announced today plans to construct a Conference Center and Hotel adjacent to the city's golf course. The $50 million project will feature a 200 room luxury hotel and a 54,000 square foot conference center. The city will own the conference center and MCC will operate and manage it concurrently with the hotel.According to Joseph A. Jaeger, CEO of MCC Real Estate, "Preliminary plans are for the hotel include a resort style pool, a 15-acre lake with walking paths, an event lawn adjacent to the lake to accommodate outdoor weddings and other outdoor functions as well as a spacious spa and culinary school. The hotel will include white table cloth dining and lounge areas overlooking the lake and golf course." MCC Real Estate is a New Orleans-based development company that is known for launching innovative urban projects that spur economic growth and create new job opportunities for area workers.As part of the project, Flowood will be making significant upgrades to the Refuge golf course including new and enlarged cart paths, redesign of several holes, new turf on all the greens and a cart storage facility. According to Flowood Mayor Gary Rhoads, "This project will provide tourism and recreational opportunities to our citizens as well as guests and families from around the state and surrounding states."The Mississippi Development Authority has approved the project for the Mississippi Tourism Sales Tax Program to incentivize the development of this innovative enhancement to the area near the Jackson Medgar Evers International Airport. Likewise, the Rankin County Board of Supervisors and Rankin First Economic Development have committed funding to ensure that the project becomes a reality. Mayor Rhoads praised the Board of Supervisors for joining with the City: "Our Board of Supervisors and the leadership of Rankin First really stepped up to the plate and teamed up with Flowood to make this deal happen. We can all be proud that our county government is on the front line when it comes to economic development."Site development is anticipated to begin within the next few months with construction of the hotel and conference center to start in early 2018.