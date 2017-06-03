News By Tag
HPVA Laboratories® Certifies States Industries
"Our company prides itself on providing the highest quality panel products in the industry," said Mike Taylor, president of States Industries. "This certification recognizes the rigid production and quality control processes we employ to ensure our customers receive beautiful, reliable, environmentally responsible hardwood plywood products."
ANSI/HPVA HP-1-2016, the American National Standard for Decorative Hardwood and Plywood, is a national consensus standard that details the specific requirements for all face, back, and inner ply grades as well as formaldehyde emissions, moisture content, tolerances, sanding, and grade marking. "We are proud to be the first hardwood plywood manufacturer to receive this designation,"
States Industries products receiving the ANSI/HPVA HP-1-2016 Hardwood Plywood certification include pre-finished and unfinished veneer-core and composite-core hardwood panels.
About HPVA Laboratories®:
About States Industries: States Industries, LLC, was founded in Eugene, Oregon, in 1966. States is a premier manufacturer of hardwood plywood and specialty component products, operating from a combined manufacturing base of 200,000 square feet, including a pre-finish line and custom color lab. For more information, see www.statesind.com.
Brian Sause
***@hpva.org
