HPVA Laboratories® Certifies States Industries

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Hardwood

• Plywood

• Iso Industry:

• Manufacturing Location:

• Reston - Virginia - US

Contact

Brian Sause

Director

***@hpva.org Brian SauseDirector

End

-- HPVA Laboratories®has awarded its first ANSI/HPVA HP-1-2016 Hardwood Plywood certification to the States Industries LLC plant in Eugene, OR. The ISO/IEC 17065-accredited certification program serves as third party attestation that the quality management systems and production of certified manufacturers comply with all of the rigorous requirements of the American National Standard for Hardwood Plywood."Our company prides itself on providing the highest quality panel products in the industry," said Mike Taylor, president of States Industries. "This certification recognizes the rigid production and quality control processes we employ to ensure our customers receive beautiful, reliable, environmentally responsible hardwood plywood products."ANSI/HPVA HP-1-2016, the American National Standard for Decorative Hardwood and Plywood, is a national consensus standard that details the specific requirements for all face, back, and inner ply grades as well as formaldehyde emissions, moisture content, tolerances, sanding, and grade marking. "We are proud to be the first hardwood plywood manufacturer to receive this designation,"said Taylor.States Industries products receiving the ANSI/HPVA HP-1-2016 Hardwood Plywood certification include pre-finished and unfinished veneer-core and composite-core hardwood panels.Established in 1954, HPVA Laboratories®is a leader in providing testing services and developing industry standards. The company's dedicated, professional staff has extensive experience and expertise in wood science, fire science, analytical chemistry, and inspection and certification services. Conveniently located near the Dulles International Airport just outside Washington, DC, HPVA Laboratories®offers a wide range of testing and certification services. For more information, see www.hpvalaboratories.com States Industries, LLC, was founded in Eugene, Oregon, in 1966. States is a premier manufacturer of hardwood plywood and specialty component products, operating from a combined manufacturing base of 200,000 square feet, including a pre-finish line and custom color lab. For more information, see www.statesind.com