HPVA Laboratories® Certifies American OEM Wood Floors

June 2017





RESTON, Va. - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- HPVA Laboratories®, an ISO/IEC 17065 accredited product certification agency, has awarded ANSI/HPVA EF Engineered Wood Flooring certification to the American OEM Wood Floors plant in Only, TN. American OEM demonstrated its commitment to quality control by showing that its flooring products comply with the rigorous requirements of the ANSI/HPVA EF 2012 standard.

"Participating in the engineered wood flooring certification program allows us to clearly define how we meet customer expectations. At American OEM, we employ rigid production and process controls to ensure we are consistently manufacturing the highest quality products, ones that are certified to American National Standards," stated Don Finkell, CEO.

The American National Standard for Engineered Wood Flooring, ANSI/HPVA EF 2012, is the only national consensus standard for engineered wood flooring. ANSI/HPVA EF 2012 defines performance properties that represent the highest level of quality that can be meaningfully and uniformly measured.

"HPVA Laboratories performs ongoing in-mill audits and third-party testing to independently verify our compliance with all aspects of the standard. This provides our customers with absolute confidence in their purchasing decision," said Finkell.

About HPVA Laboratories®: Established in 1954, HPVA Laboratories® is a leader in providing testing services and developing industry standards. The company's dedicated, professional staff has extensive experience and expertise in wood science, fire science, analytical chemistry, and inspection and certification services. Conveniently located near the Dulles International Airport just outside Washington, DC, HPVA Laboratories® offers a wide range of testing and certification services. For more information, see www.hpvalaboratories.com.

About American OEM Wood Floors: Reviving the tradition of crafting hardwood flooring in America, using hardwood materials from sustainably managed North American forests is more than the mission of American OEM Wood Floors – it's the company's legacy. American OEM is committed to reviving the American hardwood flooring industry by making all products in the USA. The company focuses on producing design-leading, cost-effective, and durable American-made flooring using a sustainable, socially responsible business model. For more information, see www.americanoem.com.

