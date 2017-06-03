News By Tag
BofI Federal Bank Renews Partnership with Project Access to Serve Low-Income Families
BofI Federal Bank Participates in Innovative "Adopt-A-Center" Program
"We are excited to embark on our second year of partnership with BofI Federal Bank," said Kathy McCarrell, President and CEO of Project Access. "Our Family Resource Center at Meadowbrook Apartments serves particularly high-need youth and families, and partners like BofI Federal Bank are instrumental in wrapping our residents in a comprehensive network of support."
The unique Adopt-A-Center program engages corporate partners in "adopting" a specific Family or Senior Resource Center within Project Access' portfolio of more than 60 centers. Banks and corporations that adopt a Project Access resource center make an annual contribution of $7,500 or $5,000 depending on the size of the apartment community. Funds from the Adopt-A-Center program directly support on-site programs and services. Partners have an opportunity to renew their commitment on an annual basis.
"BofI is the largest financial company based in San Diego. We have nearly 600 people here, so it's our home. Through our partnership with Project Access, we are helping fund after-school programs, computer literacy programs and meal delivery for the neediest in our community. We're very proud of this partnership,"
Project Access and BofI Federal Bank have partnered since 2016 to serve the Meadowbrook community through financial education workshops and volunteer projects. For more information on Project Access and the Adopt-A-Center program, visit www.project-
About Project Access
Project Access is a 501(c)(3)nonprofit organization with headquarters in Orange, California and Oakland, California. The mission of Project Access is to be the leading provider of vital on-site health, education, and employment services to low-income families, children, and seniors. Founded in 1999, Project Access is committed to giving low-income families the tools they need to break the cycle of poverty by becoming healthier, further educated, and financially stable. Project Access currently operates more than 60 Family and Senior Resource Centers throughout California, Colorado, Texas, Georgia, and Arizona. Our resource centers serve as "one-stop-shop"
About BofI Federal Bank, Inc. and BofI Federal Bank
BofI Holding, Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, a nationwide bank that provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. With approximately $8.7 billion in assets, BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. BofI Holding, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BOFI" and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the S&P SmallCap 600® Index, and the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index. For more information on BofI Federal Bank, please visit bofifederalbank.com.
Contact
Khassaundra Whitehead
***@project-
