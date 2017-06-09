June 19: Inserra Supermarkets to Host 31st Annual Carl Inserra Leukemia Fund Golf Outing

Charity Event Features Day of Golf at One of Four Country Club Courses and Evening Reception at Seasons

-- N.J./N.Y. – Get summer started on the right foot with a day of golf for a great cause! On Monday, June 19, Inserra Supermarkets will host its 31st Annual Carl Inserra Leukemia Fund Golf Outing, beginning at 8 a.m. Attendees will play a round of golf at one of four local country club courses – Manhattan Woods (http://www.mwgolf.club/)(West Nyack) White Beeches (https://www.wbgcc.com/)(Haworth), Knickerbocker (http://www.knickerbocker.cc/)(Tenafly) and Hackensack (http://www.hgc.org/)(Oradell). An evening reception will follow at Seasons in Washington Township. All proceeds benefit charities large and small throughout the U.S.To register for the event, please call Allison Sargent Events at 973-783-5689 or visit www.carlinserraleukemiafund.org.Each June, Inserra Supermarkets hosts the Annual Golf Outing in honor of the late Carl Inserra, the brother of Marie Inserra, Laura Inserra-Dupont and Lawrence Inserra, Jr., who is the chairman and CEO of Inserra Supermarkets. Carl Inserra lived life to the fullest, and his greatest joy was the birth of his son, Carl, Jr. After a courageous two-year battle with leukemia, he succumbed to the dreaded disease. The support Carl Inserra received from his family, friends and associates gave the Inserra family the inspiration to establish this event to benefit others in his memory.The Inserra family has a deep legacy of charitable activities. Over the last three decades, the fund has donated more than $3 million to nonprofits, placing an emphasis on medical organizations, including cure-focused cancer and diabetes research centers, and charities easing the financial burden of patients and families. Inserra Supermarkets owns and operates 22 ShopRites in New Jersey and New York.