David Katz of ACSIA Partners Offers "Decision Funnel" for Quick and Easy Long-Term Care Choices
Easton, CT May 31, 2017 -- Many Americans spend hours investigating long-term care options online, only to come away confused and dispirited. Now there's another way to go. It's a by-phone Decision Funnel designed to cut through the complexity. Offered by ACSIA Partners LLC, the service is delivered by real human specialists, not phone robots.
Available in all states, the specialists are licensed long-term care agents trained to cut through the confusion, make choices clear, and leave it at that. ACSIA Partners LLC is one of the nation's largest long-term care insurance agencies.
Going quickly down the Decision Funnel, "Our specialists will be in educator mode, not sales mode," says David Katz, who represents the company in CA, CO, CT, GA, NY. "They will quickly determine whether LTC protection is called for, and if it is, what kind might make sense. Then the call will end, often in just minutes."
If information about specific financial instruments is desired, it may be supplied on a subsequent call, according to Katz. Depending on individual needs and financial circumstances, the instruments may be:
• Traditional long-term care insurance
• A variety of products offering long-term care riders
• Savings, such as a tax-advantaged Health Savings Account
The by-phone Decision Funnel sessions are available in all states for consumers, financial advisors on behalf of their clients, and companies exploring LTC protection for their employees.
Decision Funnel sessions may be requested from Katz at 203-521-3795.
Additional information is available from Katz at david.katz@acsiapartners.com, http://davidkatzltc.com/
David Katz is a leading long-term care agent serving consumers and organizations in CA, CO, CT, GA, NY, with colleagues covering all other parts of the country.
In California, the company is known as xACSIA Partners Insurance Agency; in other states, as ACSIA Partners.
Contact: David Katz, ACSIA Partners LLC
david.katz@acsiapartners.com, 203-521-3795
***@acsiapartners.com
End
