An Opportunity to Learn Tai Chi in One Weekend

The popular Yang-style Tai Chi, short form, intense training offered by Ming Wu, Ph.D.

Dr Wu moving into the Tai Chi cross hands position

End

-- Instead of taking months to learn Tai Chi, attendees of this workshop will learn Tai Chi in one weekend. The 24 movements of "Yang Style Short Form" will be taught by Dr. Ming Wu, who is a Master Tai Chi and Qi Gong practitioner as well as a doctor of Chinese medicine and a third generation Chinese herbalist. Short form, Yang Style Tai Chi is a popular form of Tai Chi taught all over the world. The essential elements of the 24 movements, once learned, can be performed in about 6 minutes. The meditative movements of Tai Chi are used to promote good health, posture, and muscle tone, and a sense of self. People who learn Tai Chi often continue to practice it for many years. The workshop is open to people of all ages. The fee is $200. People can sign up on the website: http://www.wuhealing.com.The two-day workshop will take place at the Wu Healing Center studio at 45 South Main St, West Hartford, CT. on Saturday and Sunday July 15 and 16, from 9 AM-5 PM with a one and half hour lunch break. Restaurants are within walking distance as are hotels. Sites to see in the area include Elizabeth Park Rose Garden and the Mark Twain House.Dr. Wu said, "People will want to take advantage of this rare opportunity to quickly learn Tai Chi - a healthy skill and graceful art form they will benefit from the rest of their life."