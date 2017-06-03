News By Tag
An Opportunity to Learn Tai Chi in One Weekend
The popular Yang-style Tai Chi, short form, intense training offered by Ming Wu, Ph.D.
The two-day workshop will take place at the Wu Healing Center studio at 45 South Main St, West Hartford, CT. on Saturday and Sunday July 15 and 16, from 9 AM-5 PM with a one and half hour lunch break. Restaurants are within walking distance as are hotels. Sites to see in the area include Elizabeth Park Rose Garden and the Mark Twain House.
Dr. Wu said, "People will want to take advantage of this rare opportunity to quickly learn Tai Chi - a healthy skill and graceful art form they will benefit from the rest of their life."
Background: The Wu Healing Center has practitioners teaching Tai Chi, Qi Gong, Acupressure, Orthopedic Tui Na, and Herbal Medicine. The center also sells Chinese teas and herbal supplements. Dr. Wu has studied Tai Chi and Qi Gong in the U.S.A. and China for over forty years supported by research in body energy, medicine, and meditation.
wuhealing.com
978-790-8888
center@wuhealing.com
