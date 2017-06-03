News By Tag
World's Best Work Pants Are Now On Sale
American-made shirts, hats and hoodies also available on-line
Beginning June 10, consumers get an opportunity to see first-hand just how well De Innocentis and Walker hit their goal. That's when three pieces of impressive 1620 Workwear go on sale (www.1620usa.com)
The all-star of 1620's summer 2017 collection is the Shop Pant, a light, versatile pant ideal for warmer climates or less heavy duty usage. A perfect choice for woodworkers and mechanics, the pant features highly breathable Tweave® Durastretch®
"We know some folks will see the price tag and wonder why they'd spend that on a pair of work pants," said Walker. "That's easy. Not only are these the best-fitting and most comfortable work pants you'll ever try on, they are so rugged that you can wear them all day, every day. Workers will actually save money by wearing one pair of 1620 pants rather than a half-dozen pairs of the standard duck canvas cotton pants."
Other 1620 items to debut on June 10 include the First Layer Cordura T- Shirt ($32), a rugged yet lightweight short-sleeved shirt made with quality fabrics that are up to U.S. military specifications, and a 1620 Shop Hat ($28).
Also on Friday, 1620 customers can pre-order the Work Hoody, a cotton/nylon blend hoody that can be worn as a base layer or serve as a lightweight jacket. From the catch-all corners in the pocket that ensures valuables don't slide out to snaps (not drawstring) on the hood, the Work Hoody is filled with features designed with the modern-day worker in mind. The pre-order price is $128 (a $20 discount of regular MSRP) with delivery scheduled for mid-July.
ABOUT 1620: 1620 Workwear™ is durable, stylish, technical workwear crafted for the modern worker. It's 100% made in the USA with Massachusetts partner companies, making it Mass.Produced™
