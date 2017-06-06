News By Tag
Drexel Breaks the Code and Makes an Impact with KDG's Crowdfunding Platform
Alumni, students, parents, faculty, staff, and more came together and helped Drexel University break day of giving records.
The school's initial goal was 1,250 donors. However, more than 3,700 students, alumni, faculty, staff, family members, and friends showed their support both on campus and online. An interactive experience on campus, from codebreaker coffee sleeves to philanthropy facts in dorms, as well as 1,200 small boxes with lock combinations distributed across campus, drove students and faculty to 14 events held at Drexel. The scavenger hunt around campus helped students find clue codes to redeem on the crowdfunding website, increasing the impact of their gift with bonus money (made possible by Challenge Funds from the university's trustees). Meanwhile, the custom online giving portal was active all day. During the campaign's busiest giving times, donations exceeded 10 per second.
Like last year, this year's campaign revolved around an engaging crowdfunding portal custom made in partnership with the higher ed web design team at KDG in Allentown. The portal featured a steampunk design that transported donors to an entirely new world.
"The entire portal had a Victorian, industrial, and slightly futuristic feel to it that turned out really cool," says Matt Harwick, KDG's UI/UX design lead.
For two months prior to the campaign, a countdown site developed by KDG encouraged 'codebreakers-
Giving challenges were held throughout the day and the campaign was marketed heavily via email and social media with the hashtag #Drexel24. Referrals over social media helped spread the word and a mobile responsive platform made it possible for students, alumni, and more to easily give from anywhere, including 46 states and 10 countries spread across five continents.
The campaign was an outstanding success for the Drexel community. Every donation, both small and large, will help the school continue to make a difference in the lives of its thousands of students.
To see the impressive stats from the 2017 campaign, as well as KDG's custom design, visit: drexel.edu/24.
About KDG: KDG (formerly the Kyle David Group) is a leading provider of web development for higher education. With over 16 years of experience in using technology to help education clients improve enrollment, campus climate, and alumni engagement, KDG has developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Most recently, KDG won wide acclaim for developing unique and engaging inbound marketing for higher education crowdfunding campaigns. Learn more at http://www.kyledavidgroup.com/
