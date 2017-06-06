 
News By Tag
* Higher Education Crowdfunding
* Higher Ed Web Design
* Alumni Engagement
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Allentown
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876


Drexel Breaks the Code and Makes an Impact with KDG's Crowdfunding Platform

Alumni, students, parents, faculty, staff, and more came together and helped Drexel University break day of giving records.
 
 
Drexel broke crowdfunding records with a custom, steampunk giving portal.
Drexel broke crowdfunding records with a custom, steampunk giving portal.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Higher Education Crowdfunding
Higher Ed Web Design
Alumni Engagement

Industry:
Education

Location:
Allentown - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Events

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Last year, Drexel University in Philadelphia went viral with its spy-themed, record-breaking crowdfunding campaign. This year, Drexel sought to repeat that success. And the university did...multiple times over. During the school's second 24-hour giving campaign on May 24, thousands of donors from around the world came together and made an impact.

The school's initial goal was 1,250 donors. However, more than 3,700 students, alumni, faculty, staff, family members, and friends showed their support both on campus and online. An interactive experience on campus, from codebreaker coffee sleeves to philanthropy facts in dorms, as well as 1,200 small boxes with lock combinations distributed across campus, drove students and faculty to 14 events held at Drexel.  The scavenger hunt around campus helped students find clue codes to redeem on the crowdfunding website, increasing the impact of their gift with bonus money (made possible by Challenge Funds from the university's trustees). Meanwhile, the custom online giving portal was active all day. During the campaign's busiest giving times, donations exceeded 10 per second.

Like last year, this year's campaign revolved around an engaging crowdfunding portal custom made in partnership with the higher ed web design team at KDG in Allentown. The portal featured a steampunk design that transported donors to an entirely new world.

"The entire portal had a Victorian, industrial, and slightly futuristic feel to it that turned out really cool," says Matt Harwick, KDG's UI/UX design lead.

For two months prior to the campaign, a countdown site developed by KDG encouraged 'codebreakers-in-training' to sign up and help unlock a mysterious 125-year-old secret. These registered codebreakers-in-training were emailed a series of Drexel-based puzzles and eventually a secret code to redeem on the crowdfunding website for bonus money that would follow their gift to the area they chose. Each donor became a professional codebreaker as they worked together to crack the code on a secret time capsule left behind by Drexel's founder, which could only be opened with 1,250 donors (codebreakers).

Giving challenges were held throughout the day and the campaign was marketed heavily via email and social media with the hashtag #Drexel24. Referrals over social media helped spread the word and a mobile responsive platform made it possible for students, alumni, and more to easily give from anywhere, including 46 states and 10 countries spread across five continents.

The campaign was an outstanding success for the Drexel community. Every donation, both small and large, will help the school continue to make a difference in the lives of its thousands of students.

To see the impressive stats from the 2017 campaign, as well as KDG's custom design, visit: drexel.edu/24.

About KDG: KDG (formerly the Kyle David Group) is a leading provider of web development for higher education. With over 16 years of experience in using technology to help education clients improve enrollment, campus climate, and alumni engagement, KDG has developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Most recently, KDG won wide acclaim for developing unique and engaging inbound marketing for higher education crowdfunding campaigns. Learn more at  http://www.kyledavidgroup.com/.

Contact
Kyle David
***@kyledavidgroup.com
End
Source:KDG
Email:***@kyledavidgroup.com
Posted By:***@kyledavidgroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Higher Education Crowdfunding, Higher Ed Web Design, Alumni Engagement
Industry:Education
Location:Allentown - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Kyle David Group, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share