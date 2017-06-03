News By Tag
What to have in mind while renting a boat
Summer time is almost here, and we all want to spend our vacations in Miami, the city where the fun is, but remember we need always to be aware of where are we renting our weekend boats.
- Rent a boat that is the correct size for the people attending. Miami Guard coast is very strict with this rule.
- Take a first aid kit in case some emergency happens. Is better to be prepared than sorry.
- Ask the captain to show you the emergency kit he needs to have on the boat at all times.
- Check the company's credential before renting the boat.
- Go to their website for more information, yelp or google.
- Visit their physical offices to see how is their business.
- Tell a close friend or family member that you will be going on a boat that day and in what area you plan to be.
- Before leaving the spot where you went, count that every friend is in the boat.
Contact us if you have any other question about Clubs Boats Rental
We are here to serve and to provide the best service for our clients.
About Clubs Boat Rental
Clubs Boat Rental is a company that offers high-quality service to their customers. Our team is specialized in customer service, high-end experiences. We have a large fleet to satisfied your options. We are proud to be one of the best boat rentals in Miami. www.clubsboatrental.com
Contact
Maribel Zambrana
786.4788007
***@gmail.com
