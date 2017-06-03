 
AsSeenOnTV.pro and Kevin Harrington Launch DRTV Campaign for FiveFourTen

AsSeenOnTV.pro and its Product Managers announce the DRTV campaign launch FiveFourTen.Live
 
 
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Kevin Harrington, one of the original Sharks from hit reality series Shark Tank, and the Product Managers of AsSeenOnTV.proare pleased to announce the launch of a new DRTV campaign for FiveFourTen.

The benefits of yoga include, but are not limited to: improving strength, balance, coordination, peace of mind. A yoga mat is critical in this process. The primary function of yoga mats is traction. Positioning in various yoga postures requires feet being solidly planted on the ground. Good traction prevents injuries caused by slipping and falling. It also helps one be able to concentrate on breathing, instead of being distracted by sliding on the hardwood floor, defeating the whole purpose of practicing yoga.

Introducing FiveFourTen non-slip yoga mats.Made of one-hundred percent natural rubber, FiveFourTen mats feature a firm grip that guarantees non-slip action, even when the mat is wet.Odorless and toxic-ingredient free, FiveFourTen mats are one-hundred percent biodegradable. FiveFourTen mats always lay flat, not matter how long they've been rolled up. They're easy to clean and dry quickly.  Never become distracted because of a mat sliding, with FiveFourTen.

FiveFourTen has partnered with Trees for the Future to fund efforts in making the world a better place, one tree at a time. For every FiveFourTen product sold, one tree is planted.The more sold, the more trees planted.Trees for the Future plant trees in impoverished rural communities around the world. By planting specific types of trees and crops over a four year period, family's lives can be changed forever. FiveFourTen - do yoga, plant trees, and change lives.

As part of its DRTV campaign with AsSeenOnTV.pro, FiveFourTen will be appearing in 30 and 60 second spots set to air nationwide and feature the original Shark himself, Kevin Harrington. AsSeenOnTV.pro is comprised of an award-winning team of producers, writers, videographers, and editors as well as industry veterans dedicated to finding the latest, most innovative products and ideas, and putting them on the DRTV map.

About AsSeenOnTV.pro

Headquartered in South Florida, AsSeenOnTV.pro is a full-service production, branding, and marketing company that specializes in direct response television, short- and long-form commercials, and brand building. Based out of a 25,000+ sq ft, state-of-the-art studio, the company's creative team handles every aspect of production from script to screen to airing. For nearly two decades, AsSeenOnTV.pro's veteran staff of writers, producers, videographers, and editors has amassed more than 50 Telly Awards, thousands of prestigious clients, and over $20 million in television placements.

About Kevin Harrington

As the inventor of the infomercial, founder of As Seen on TV, and one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington has worked with some of the world's biggest celebrities and launched some of the best-selling DRTV campaigns in history. Since producing his first 30-minute infomercial in 1984, Harrington has been involved in over 500 product launches that have resulted in over $5 billion in sales. Now, in his latest venture with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Harrington is on the hunt for the best new products and ideas, bringing them to homes everywhere through personalized DRTV campaigns featuring the Shark.

For more information on the FiveFourTen, please visit www.FiveFourTen.com.

