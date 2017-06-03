 
News By Tag
* Engineered Tax Services
* Julio Gonzalez
* REACH Act
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Investment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
9876543

Tax Reform Expert, Julio Gonzalez, Praises New REACH Act For The R&D Credit

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Engineered Tax Services
Julio Gonzalez
REACH Act

Industry:
Investment

Location:
Washington - District of Columbia - US

Subject:
Features

WASHINGTON - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Yesterday, tax reform expert, Julio Gonzalez, met with Congressman Pat Tiberi (R-OH) to praise his introduction of the Research & Experimentation Advances Competitiveness at Home (REACH) Act (H.R. 5187) and discuss the current status of Tax Reform. Julio indicated that, "this is a positive plan because the REACH Act is intended to increase the Alternative Simplified Credit ("ASC") rate from 14 percent to 20 percent. These credits basically refund labor done in the United States for innovation of products and services and it is a key credit to help retain employment in the United States and level the labor costs globally to retain United States jobs. The Act next goes to the House Ways and Means Committee for consideration.

Currently, the ASC method provides a gross federal Research and Development (R&D) credits equals 14 percent of the amount by which the current year qualified research expenditures (QREs) exceed 50 percent of the average prior three years QREs. This welcome change would put the ASC rate on par with the 20 percent regular method rate. If enacted, the ASC rate increase would be effective for tax years beginning after December 31, 2015.

The recent enhancements to the R&D tax credit as part of the PATH Act of 2015 included making the R&D credit permanent for the first time, having AMT turnoff for small to mid-sized companies and allowing the credit to offset payroll taxes for start-up companies. The REACH Act would continue to augment this important tax incentive meant to stimulate job creation, start-up venture capital and private equity, and innovation and manufacturing within the United States. Julio Gonzalez added that we have to provide incentives that allow us to be competitive in terms of growing jobs and stimulating more new start-up companies in the United States.

About Engineered Tax Services and R&D Tax Credits

Despite the fact the R&D tax credit has been available since 1981, it is estimated that less than a third of eligible companies in the United States are aware that they qualify for the credit and refunds. For start-ups, these incentives became available starting in 2017.

ETS is a licensed engineering tax firm which specializes in assisting firms with their R&D tax credit studies. You can learn more at http://www.EngineeredTaxServices.com.

Media Contact
Melissa Ferguson
4404632371
mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com
End
Source:
Email:***@engineeredtaxservices.com Email Verified
Tags:Engineered Tax Services, Julio Gonzalez, REACH Act
Industry:Investment
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Engineered Tax Services PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share