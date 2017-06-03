News By Tag
Tax Reform Expert, Julio Gonzalez, Praises New REACH Act For The R&D Credit
Currently, the ASC method provides a gross federal Research and Development (R&D) credits equals 14 percent of the amount by which the current year qualified research expenditures (QREs) exceed 50 percent of the average prior three years QREs. This welcome change would put the ASC rate on par with the 20 percent regular method rate. If enacted, the ASC rate increase would be effective for tax years beginning after December 31, 2015.
The recent enhancements to the R&D tax credit as part of the PATH Act of 2015 included making the R&D credit permanent for the first time, having AMT turnoff for small to mid-sized companies and allowing the credit to offset payroll taxes for start-up companies. The REACH Act would continue to augment this important tax incentive meant to stimulate job creation, start-up venture capital and private equity, and innovation and manufacturing within the United States. Julio Gonzalez added that we have to provide incentives that allow us to be competitive in terms of growing jobs and stimulating more new start-up companies in the United States.
About Engineered Tax Services and R&D Tax Credits
Despite the fact the R&D tax credit has been available since 1981, it is estimated that less than a third of eligible companies in the United States are aware that they qualify for the credit and refunds. For start-ups, these incentives became available starting in 2017.
ETS is a licensed engineering tax firm which specializes in assisting firms with their R&D tax credit studies. You can learn more at http://www.EngineeredTaxServices.com.
