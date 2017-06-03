News By Tag
Financial Literacy Education on the rise with CalCPA state committee
John Lau of LFS Asset Management appointed to CalCPA's State Committee on Financial Literacy
Lau, a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Financial PlannerTM, is uniquely qualified to address financial planning as well as tax saving opportunities. In adition to volunteering at a local non-profit Financial Literacy organization to teach financial literacy to teens, he has published two books on retirement planning.
"I believe that Financial Literacy is critical to restoring financial independence in our community and our nation," Lau said.
About CalCPA (California Society of Certified Public Accountants)
CalCPA is a leader in continuing education, consisting of 40,000 members in California. More details can be found online at www.calcpa.org. CalCPA Institute is a 501(c)(3) formed to support the public and CPA profession by advancing financial education and improving the financial literacy of Californians.
About John Lau
John Lau is the Principal and Managing Director for LFS Asset Management (a Registered Investment Advisory and Professional Accountancy Corporation)
Media Contact
LFS Asset Management 650-344-1700
577 Airport Blvd. #150, Burlingame, CA 94010
6503441700
***@lfsfinance.com
