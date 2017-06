Financial Literacy Education on the rise with CalCPA state committee

John Lau of LFS Asset Management appointed to CalCPA's State Committee on Financial Literacy

-- John Lau, author and advisor, has been appointed as the Chapter Co-Chair for California Society of CPAs State Financial Literacy Committee. CalCPA Institute is now collaborating with Financial Aptitude Training (FiAT), a local non-profit organization that Lau volunteers at, in bringing financial literacy to local youth with the FLY Summer Camp Program for High School Youth.Lau, a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Financial Planner, is uniquely qualified to address financial planning as well as tax saving opportunities. In adition to volunteering at a local non-profit Financial Literacy organization to teach financial literacy to teens, he has published two books on retirement planning."I believe that Financial Literacy is critical to restoring financial independence in our community and our nation," Lau said.About CalCPA (California Society of Certified Public Accountants)CalCPA is a leader in continuing education, consisting of 40,000 members in California. More details can be found online at www.calcpa.org. CalCPA Institute is a 501(c)(3) formed to support the public and CPA profession by advancing financial education and improving the financial literacy of Californians.About John LauJohn Lau is the Principal and Managing Director for LFS Asset Management (a Registered Investment Advisory and Professional Accountancy Corporation)in Burlingame, Ca. His latest book "A Race Between Time and Money" can be found on Amazon.com and www.lfsfinance.com ( http://www.lfsfinance.com/ product/a-race- between-time- and... ). As a committee member of CalCPA's State Committee on Financial Literacy, John looks forward to expanding FiAT's Financial Literacy for Youth program statewide.