 
News By Tag
* Financial Literacy, Retirement
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Burlingame
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
9876543


Financial Literacy Education on the rise with CalCPA state committee

John Lau of LFS Asset Management appointed to CalCPA's State Committee on Financial Literacy
 
 
John_9810-Web
John_9810-Web
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Financial Literacy, Retirement

Industry:
Finance

Location:
Burlingame - California - US

BURLINGAME, Calif. - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- John Lau, author and advisor, has been appointed as the Chapter Co-Chair for California Society of CPAs State Financial Literacy Committee. CalCPA Institute is now collaborating with Financial Aptitude Training (FiAT), a local non-profit organization that Lau volunteers at, in bringing financial literacy to local youth with the FLY Summer Camp Program for High School Youth.

Lau, a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Financial PlannerTM, is uniquely qualified to address financial planning as well as tax saving opportunities. In adition to volunteering at a local non-profit Financial Literacy organization to teach financial literacy to teens, he has published two books on retirement planning.

"I believe that Financial Literacy is critical to restoring financial independence in our community and our nation," Lau said.

About CalCPA (California Society of Certified Public Accountants)

CalCPA is a leader in continuing education, consisting of 40,000 members in California. More details can be found online at www.calcpa.org. CalCPA Institute is a 501(c)(3) formed to support the public and CPA profession by advancing financial education and improving the financial literacy of Californians.

About John Lau

John Lau is the Principal and Managing Director for LFS Asset Management (a Registered Investment Advisory and Professional Accountancy Corporation) in Burlingame, Ca. His latest book "A Race Between Time and Money" can be found on Amazon.com and www.lfsfinance.com (http://www.lfsfinance.com/product/a-race-between-time-and...). As a committee member of CalCPA's State Committee on Financial Literacy, John looks forward to expanding FiAT's Financial Literacy for Youth program statewide.

Media Contact
LFS Asset Management 650-344-1700
577 Airport Blvd. #150, Burlingame, CA 94010
6503441700
***@lfsfinance.com
End
Source:LFS Asset Management and CalCPA
Email:***@lfsfinance.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share