Document Management & Storage Company Launches New Website
Resource Data Management can better reflect their services and reach potential clients online
Resource Data Management has been a marketing client with WebDrafter.com for many years. As with many websites, they begin to show their age over time as new design trends and best practices emerge. To help RDM continue to keep their positive web presence along with a professional and polished look for potential clients, WebDrafter.com suggested a redesign.
RDM has also changed and adapted to their work of helping businesses go paperless. Over the years, they have focused on different areas and industries, including medical and legal among others. RDM has adapted to changes in the industries by updating the services they offer. These new services were not highlighted well on their old website. By redesigning, the site was reorganized to be easier to follow and understand.
Other services RDM provides include X-ray recycling, blueprint scanning, aperture card scanning and conversion of Microfilm and Microfiche to digital formats. Basically, RDM helps businesses update to the digital age, while still having access to the forms and papers they need.
With headquarters in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania, Resource Data Management serves clients throughout southeastern Pennsylvania, as well as New Jersey, Delaware and sometimes Maryland or New York. You can learn more about them and the services they offer by visiting their new website at http://www.rdminc.com/
An Internet marketing company in business for more than 15 years, WebDrafter.com specializes in website design, search engine optimization, search engine marketing and graphic design. Also located in Pennsylvania, WebDrafter serves clients in multiple industries nationwide. To learn more about their web design and online marketing services, visit https://www.webdrafter.com/
