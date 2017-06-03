 
America Green Solar Welcomes Jared Logan to the team!

 
 
Jared Logan
Jared Logan
NEW YORK - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- America Green Solar-AGS welcomes Jared Logan, who is starting as Partner for the NYC Franchise Plan. Jared will work in different departments of AGS, targeting organizational processes and defining new ones! His job responsibilities will include team management, team training, marketing and sales strategies.

Jared has more than 10 years in Office Management, Direct Sales & Marketing, Team Training and Partnership Development.

AGS has hired Jared to carry out a fresh vision of how the office can improve efficiency, grow production and increase team achievements. This gives the New York office the opportunity to see new critical points that need to be improved and gives a better focus to the whole team.

Jared is enthusiastic and excited about AGS' new approaches that will involve him tremendously in all the processes needed to develop a solid organization, an approach he believes will revolutionize the company sales.

Jared's degree is from University of Massachusetts Dartmouth where he majored in marketing and minored in business.

The company is ecstatic to welcome Jared to the team and is always actively looking for talented people devoted to the Clean Energy Movement. The company encourages to AWESOME people to apply - please send all resumes to savetheplanet@americagreensolar.com

America Green Solar
www.americagreensolar.com
***@americagreensolar.com
