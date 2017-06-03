CHESTER BECOMES PRESIDENT - A fun & entertaining children's book

Celebrating self-confidence, acceptance & diversity for everyone through Chester, a charming Yellow Lab

--Through Chester, a charming Yellow Lab, the author demonstrates acceptance of all people, especially those who may be viewed as different by others. Chester's inspiring messages teach us that everyone is special and each of us can pursue and achieve our goals and dreams.Jarmusz wrote the originalbook in the sixth grade. Deriving his inspiration from Justin, his brother with physical and intellectual disabilities, Jarmusz was motivated to write about those who may be different and face challenges being accepted.When his mother rediscovered his original hand-lettered and hand-drawn book, the author was inspired to share Chester's timeless positive messages with others. The mother and son team decided to publish his original book which is perfectly suited for a bedtime story or beginning readers.Through, the author hopes to encourage everyone to accept all people and if we believe in ourselves at any age and work hard, the possibilities are endless!​Based on the author's personal family experiences and his passion for helping young adults with disabilities, a portion of the proceeds from this book will benefit We Grow Dreams. Learn more about We Grow Dreams atAbout the Author – Alexander JarmuszA gifted and creative writer, Jarmusz has a Bachelor's degree in Industrial & Systems Engineering and a minor in Green Engineering from Virginia Tech and works as a Process Improvement Engineer in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.