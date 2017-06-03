News By Tag
L-Tron Donates Hundreds of Books and Bears to Rochester Police Department
Rochester Mayor Lovely A. Warren and Rochester Police Chief Michael Ciminelli accepted the delivery at City Hall for the Books and Bears program, which collects donations of new children's books and stuffed animals for police officers to carry in their cars to give to children they encounter during crime scenes and during other traumatic events.
"The Books and Bears program is a wonderful example of how a small gesture can lead to great things – which is the essence of community policing," said Mayor Warren. "When officers take the time during a busy and hectic event to acknowledge the presence of young children, they are showing those children that they are not invisible, that they matter and that we care about them. I want to thank the L-Tron Corporation for this wonderful donation. These gifts will make a huge impact in the lives of our most vulnerable children."
"We work closely with law enforcement agencies nationwide and love to show our support through causes that 'back the blue' in the local community," said Gayle DeRose, co-owner of L-Tron, a data-collection technology company whose products include an electronic driver's license reader for law enforcement agencies.
L-Tron's fundraising efforts and donations resulted in over $3,400 of contributions towards the Books and Bears program. The drive was organized by L-Tron employee Carmella DeRose, who is also a consultant with Usborne Books and More, a national distributor children's books. For every two sets of books and bears donated, Usborne donated a third to the program.
Gayle DeRose, L-Tron co-owner and CMO, spoke highly of the efforts of the L-Tron marketing team, the Rochester community and the Cuddle Bear supporters.
"It was our honor to help support Mayor Warren's Books and Bears program, the children in our community and the RPD. Giving back is part of the L-Tron culture.
The Books and Bears program is close to our hearts because it benefits children at a time of need; as a company we work closely with Law Enforcement agencies nationwide and love to show our support for causes that "Back the Blue" in the local community. Programs like this require community and government working together. We all donated time and money to deliver results. Here is some of our data (and we do love data):
· Together, we raised $3,480.00 resulting in 136 Usborne Cuddle Bears and 133 Cuddle Bear Books.
· The Papaya Restaurant happy hour event was attended by 40 people.
· The Jack Foundation contributed over $500
· Over 26 supporters donated to the cause (individuals and companies)
· Local TV and newspapers covered the event
· Community awareness was brought to the Books and Bears program
· Our marketing team members delivered over 500 man hours to this cause
L-Tron would like to extend a big thank you to the Rochester Police Department, the Mayor & her staff, the JACK Foundation, Papaya Restaurant and the many community members who came together to support the drive."
To learn more about Books and Bears, visit www.cityofrochester.gov/
To learn more about L-Tron's work with law enforcement, visit www.l-tron.com/
To view an image gallery of the donation, visit https://cityofrochester.smugmug.com/
