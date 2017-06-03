Country(s)
How To Hire The Right VA Disability Lawyer
Many veterans may not know how to select the right VA disability benefits lawyer.
DALLAS - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Thinking about hiring a VA disability benefits lawyer but not sure where to start the process? How do you find a qualified VA disability lawyer anyway? You can start by looking online. Check out different firms reviews, their Facebook pages, etc. Talk to other veterans you know and find out if they can recommend a lawyer. Once you select a law firm, call them and talk to them. Ask questions. VA disability lawyers generally won't charge you for VA disability benefits claim evaluations.
Ask your potential law firm about what experts they work with.
Veterans disability lawyers that work with medical experts can get you the evidence you need to win your claim. Evidence is key to winning any VA disability claim. You are going to have to prove to the VA that you actually have these conditions and that they are service-connected.
Before you hire your veterans disability benefits lawyers, ask them if they work with medical experts for reports. If they don't, this may be an indication that the law firm is just going to use whatever evidence already exists.
For example, you might need new evidence if you were denied and want to appeal the VA's decision. Some VA benefits appeals lawyers will work with doctors outside the VA, licensed psychologists, and vocational experts. These medical professionals can provide reports that will be submitted to the VA with your appeal.
Check out what all areas of law your potential law firm practices.
There's a lot of VA disability compensation lawyers out there today. But many law firms got into VA disability law because they were looking to grow their practice - not because VA law is their dedicated practice.
Look at what all areas the potential law firm you are hiring practices. If they are a jack of all trades, they may be a master at none. That is not to say that full service law firms can't be good at everything, but you may prefer a law firm that solely represents veterans.
Some law firms that only consist of only VA disability compensation lawyers may focus their practice solely on VA disability law. Therefore, they may have filed many more appeals and applications. Experience is what many veterans are looking for in a VA disability lawyer.
Make sure your potential lawyer is certified to practice.
You want to make sure you obtain a lawyer that is certified by the VA. Only VA certified disability attorneys are able to practice VA law. When you have your free VA claim consultation, ask if the lawyer who will be handling your case is VA certified.
Make sure your potential law firm has lawyers that handle your type of claim.
If you are applying or appealing for Individual Unemployability benefits, make sure they have Individual Unemployability lawyers. You want a lawyer who has handled your type of claim before.
If you are applying or appealing for a rating increase, make sure they have increase VA disability rating attorneys. These lawyers can help you increase your VA disability rating.
If you are appealing a VA benefits denial, you should contact VA disability denial lawyers. These attorneys can help you file an appeal after you have been denied VA disability benefits.
You don't have to hire a lawyer in your local area.
Some parts of the country still may not have access to a local VA disability lawyer. That isn't a problem. You can obtain nationwide veterans disability benefits lawyers who represent veterans no matter where they live. Some areas have an abundance of VA disability lawyers, while other areas may not. If you haven't had luck finding a local attorney, don't be afraid to hire one outside your area. VA law is federal and it doesn't matter what state your lawyer's license is from.
