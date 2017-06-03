News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
A One Day Tour Of The Grand Canyon
Bindlestiff Tours offers a one-day tour of the Grand Canyon leaving from Las Vegas, in response to the call for a shorter tour package that can it into a tourist schedule.
The Grand Canyon has two popular viewpoints, the South Rim where the majority of iconic and scenic photographs you have seen were taken, and the West Rim where the Skywalk is located. The West Rim is relatively undeveloped and not very lush, and was only recently converted into a tourist attraction with the installation of the skywalk. Since it is only 2.5 hours drive from Las Vegas, it was considered an ideal place to create a tourist attraction that could be easily visited by those traveling to Las Vegas. The South Rim is far more lush with vegetation and animal life, as well as being a better scenic view. For decades, the West Rim was the primary visitation area, and as a result it has developed the activities that are expected when visiting. The South Rim is located 4 hours from Las Vegas, and is therefore visited as part of overnight and multiple park tours predominately.
Bindlestiff Tours has opted to create a one day tour package that takes visitors to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, in response to the fact than many visitors to Las Vegas have taken a day out of their vacation to visit the canyon and did not realize that the West Rim is not the area that they expected. The one day tour is private, and will involve activities that are chosen by the group. Details about the Grand Canyon one day tour from Las Vegas can be found here: https://www.bindlestifftours.com/
Contact
Bindlestiff Tours
***@focusinternetservices.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse