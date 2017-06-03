 
A One Day Tour Of The Grand Canyon

Bindlestiff Tours offers a one-day tour of the Grand Canyon leaving from Las Vegas, in response to the call for a shorter tour package that can it into a tourist schedule.
 
 
LAS VEGAS - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Touring the Grand Canyon can disappoint if you are unaware of the differences between the canyon's view points, and potentially choose your view point based upon driving distance.  Because of the canyon's proximity to Las Vegas, it is common for tourists and visitors to plan a trip to see the Grand Canyon during their vacation, taking one day aside to plan to see the beauty of the area.  This is generally due to a desire to combine tourist activities into a single trip and use a single vacation to visit a few places that have always interested them.  Most people from other parts of the country or even the world view being on vacation in a place that is within hours of the Grand Canyon to be an opportunity to see it as well.  Once in Las Vegas, they will see advertising for visiting the Grand Canyon Skywalk, which is located only 2.5 hours from Las Vegas driving, and features one of the most unique tourist attractions in the world, the glass floored walkway.  Yes, you will be able to seek the Grand Canyon from directly above (which is a completely unique view) but many visitors will then begin to wonder why the canyon views look different than the pictures and videos they have seen.  They may also wonder why there are few activities available, when they have read about hiking, donkey rides, rafting and many other activities available.  Quite simply, it is because they went to the wrong area.

The Grand Canyon has two popular viewpoints, the South Rim where the majority of iconic and scenic photographs you have seen were taken, and the West Rim where the Skywalk is located.  The West Rim is relatively undeveloped and not very lush, and was only recently converted into a tourist attraction with the installation of the skywalk.  Since it is only 2.5 hours drive from Las Vegas, it was considered an ideal place to create a tourist attraction that could be easily visited by those traveling to Las Vegas.  The South Rim is far more lush with vegetation and animal life, as well as being a better scenic view.  For decades, the West Rim was the primary visitation area, and as a result it has developed the activities that are expected when visiting.  The South Rim is located 4 hours from Las Vegas, and is therefore visited as part of overnight and multiple park tours predominately.

Bindlestiff Tours has opted to create a one day tour package that takes visitors to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, in response to the fact than many visitors to Las Vegas have taken a day out of their vacation to visit the canyon and did not realize that the West Rim is not the area that they expected.  The one day tour is private, and will involve activities that are chosen by the group.  Details about the Grand Canyon one day tour from Las Vegas can be found here: https://www.bindlestifftours.com/package/grand-canyon-day...

