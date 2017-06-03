News By Tag
CreamPOP Studio Project on Favorite YT Stalwarts
Septiplier :The Game: is about saying "Thank You!" to Markiplier and Jack and celebrating their careers by exploring their years on YT.
This project was created by a bunch of programmers running CreamPOP Studios. I would love to see that read, "Celebrating years of hardwork from their favorite YouTube Gamers, the team sets Markiplier and JackSepticEye choosing to live in the internet at the unknowing risk of their careers and lives, thinking it to be a hoax." Traversing the insides of the Internet to face old demons (and new), this creative team sets out to explore the virtual world. YT careers of these favorite characters are celebrated covering three games for each year they have been active. The campaign seeks US $100 on Kickstarter. Come, start a gaming revolution where you can be Mark or Jack and access one of 5 multiple endings. For those of you who cannot wait to see the game finish, here's an additional motivation to add on to the fun and excitement. Come, support a new innovation in the gaming world.
Now that there are only a few days left in the campaign, we need all the support you could provide us with. This could be done in the way of funding our campaign which will help us reach out to wider audience. If you cant make donations, you can still make a difference by sharing out campaign details on social media with friends and family member.
Campaign Page URL: https://www.kickstarter.com/
Media Contact
Hailey LaBelle
***@gmail.com
