Heralded Harlequin Romance Author Yahrah St. John Launches 25th Book in South Florida
The Tycoon's Tender Caress: She's got sky-high ambitions to match the glamorous penthouses she shows, but real estate agent Angela Trainor keeps both feet firmly on the ground. Her attraction to her sexy boss, Daniel Cobb, needs to remain at bay, or it could derail her promising career. But when Daniel takes Angela under his wing, introducing her to clients at society events, mutual admiration becomes a sizzling physical connection. cont'd (http://www.yahrahstjohn.com/
During the month of June, St. John is making herself available to editorial boards for media interview. She is also available to book clubs and other organizations in the south Florida area for book-signing opportunities. The general public is encouraged to attend a celebration of her book launch during the highly anticipated south Florida event, ICABA AUTHOR'S RECEPTION (http://mailchi.mp/
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Yahrah St. John earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from Northwestern University. As a bestselling contemporary romance author at Harlequin, one of the world's largest publishing houses, she has written for the Kimani Romance line since 2004. Her books are sold in both print and online editions.
The Chicago native is a newlywed currently residing in central Florida with her husband. She is a prominently recognized member of Romance Writers of America and has been lauded for her literary contributions across the globe. St. John's accolades at Harlequin include being the recipient of Romantic Times Book Reviews 2013 Reviewer's Choice Award and Best Kimani Romance for her book, A Chance With You. St. John is available for media interviews, book club presentations, speaking engagements, and book signings. Visit her website at http://yahrahstjohn.com. For the latest updates on Yahrah St. John, follow her @YahrahStJohn on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
Publisher: Harlequin Kimani Romance
Pages: 224
ISBN-10: 0373865023 / ISBN-13: 978-0373865024
Mass Market Paperback: $6.50 / Kindle: $4.99
Media Contact
Vasaj Communications
***@vasajcommunications.com
