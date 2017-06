Heralded Harlequin Romance Author Yahrah St. John Launches 25th Book in South Florida

Miami After Hours

-- Beloved Florida-based author, Yahrah St. John, celebrates the launching of her 25book at Harlequin. Released May 23rd in paperback and June 1st in ebook,is the first of a new Kimani 3-book continuity, the Millionaire Moguls series. The long-awaited release may be purchased wherever books are sold and through Amazon. (http://bit.ly/miamiafterhours)BOOK TRAILER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tjq-k7kykWk)During the month of June, St. John is making herself available to editorial boards for media interview. She is also available to book clubs and other organizations in the south Florida area for book-signing opportunities. The general public is encouraged to attend a celebration of her book launch during the highly anticipated south Florida event, ICABA AUTHOR'S RECEPTION ( http://mailchi.mp/ icabaworld.com/ meet-greet-eat- drink-net... ). The meet and greet networking occasion will be held Thursday, June 15, 6-8:00 p.m., at 150 South Pine Island Rd., Sabadell Financial Center (3rd Floor), Plantation, FL 33324. Registration is required.ABOUT THE AUTHORYahrah St. John earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from Northwestern University. As a bestselling contemporary romance author at Harlequin, one of the world's largest publishing houses, she has written for the Kimani Romance line since 2004. Her books are sold in both print and online editions.The Chicago native is a newlywed currently residing in central Florida with her husband. She is a prominently recognized member of Romance Writers of America and has been lauded for her literary contributions across the globe. St. John's accolades at Harlequin include being the recipient of Romantic Times Book Reviews 2013 Reviewer's Choice Award and Best Kimani Romance for her book, A Chance With You. St. John is available for media interviews, book club presentations, speaking engagements, and book signings. Visit her website at http://yahrahstjohn.com . For the latest updates on Yahrah St. John, follow her @YahrahStJohn on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.Publisher: Harlequin Kimani RomancePages: 224ISBN-10: 0373865023 / ISBN-13: 978-0373865024Mass Market Paperback: $6.50 / Kindle: $4.99