Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987


VeganFlix Announces Opening of 2017 Video Seed Grant Submission Period

Vegan organization and online video platform opens $2,500 grant application period from June 10th to November 30th for video submissions with support of 'A Well Fed-World' as grant sponsor.
 
 
OAKLAND, Calif. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- With the organization's first Video Seed Grant under its belt, VeganFlix is pleased to announce its second grant period opening from June 10th to November 30th. Along with this year's grant sponsor, the vegan hunger relief and food justice nonprofit, A Well-Fed World, VeganFlix will be awarding the 2017 grant winner $2,500 along with online marketing promotion for their winning film.

VeganFlix's founder, Sara Millman, launched the grant program to support aspiring filmmakers and to promote animal justice through plant-based food choices and a vegan lifestyle.

"As a filmmaker myself, I know how difficult it can be to raise film budgets––the VeganFlix Video Seed Grant will give a needed boost to a new vegan film project in the works," explains Millman.

To qualify, videos must be original works not already slated, with the film topic being related to a vegan-positive or animal justice theme. While the grant is available for worldwide submissions, applicants must be 18 years or older and the video must bein English or with English subtitles. The project will be selected by the VeganFlix Team and the winner will be notified by December 7th, 2017. Producers can submit their application online directly at: http://veganflix.com/veganflix-video-seed-grant-application/

As veganism grows rapidly worldwide as a response to preventing the exploitation of animals as well as for increased health benefits and for the environment, VeganFlix continues to grow as a leadingplatform for vegan-centric video content––the organization is hoping to further encourage filmmakers in getting the vegan message out through its grant program. To learn more about the 2017 Video Seed Grant, please visit: www.veganflix.com/veganflix-video-seed-grant/ (http://veganflix.com/veganflix-video-seed-grant/) for details.

About:

VeganFlix was founded in 2016 by Sara Millman, an independent filmmaker and writer, whose work has been screened and distributed on six continents. VeganFlix is the result of Sara's dedication to animal rights combined with her passion for film and storytelling. As a vegan for 40 years and counting, Millman's life work has been to actively support and promote justice for all living beings.

VeganFlix curates many of the world's best animal justice and vegan videos and is expanding community user-uploads too. The organization has a slate of VeganFlix Original Productions in the works as well, to be produced in partnership with FilmWorks7 beginning in 2018.

For media inquiries regarding VeganFlix, individuals are encouraged to contact Founder, Sara Millman directly at 323-379-9779 or via email at veganflix@gmail.com. To learn more about the organization, please visit: http://www.veganflix.com.

