Ann Storck Center's Award Winning Employee

 
 
Danielle McGill 2017
Danielle McGill 2017
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Ann Storck Center (ASC) is proud to announce Danielle McGill as a Self Advocacy Resource and Technical Assistance Center (SARTAC) fellowship winner. SARTAC is known as a national center created to share self-advocacy information and opportunities across the country. Ms. McGill is one of six honorees this year. Ms. McGill's fellowship is a year-long opportunity to develop and grow her skills as a leader.

During her fellowship, Ms. McGill will work with ASC as the Policy Leadership Fellow. Specifically, she will be working with the Mobility Management Facilitation Program (MMFP) to bring awareness about the current transportation barriers for individuals with disabilities. Ms. McGill will work with local transportation users and regional stakeholders to create travel training tools, identify best practices and influence transportation systems through advocacy.

Her fellowship began on June 1, 2017 and will end on May 31, 2018. Throughout that time, Ms. McGill will be sending SARTAC quarterly updates on her project, which will be posted on the ASC website. "She is a bright and motivated young professional who brings a much needed insider's perspective to our MMFP," CEO of ASC Charlotte Mather-Taylor said. "We're so happy to have her as part of our team."

Ms. McGill is a strong believer in educating through advocacy, in part to her living with Cerebral Palsy. Ms. McGill, a South Florida native, is known to not let her physical disability limit her ability to make a difference in the community. Her involvement with disability advocacy dates back to when she was studying Taekwondo as a child and she developed a program for local disabled youth. As a student at Florida International University (FIU), she started Club Abled, an organization focused on self-advocacy and education. As a result of her advocacy, a Disability Coordinator position was created at the school.

About Ann Storck Center

Ann Storck Center (ASC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of children and adults with developmental disabilities. ASC has been serving the community for over 65 years, originally being known as the Pediatric Care Center, then in 1981 becoming known as ASC. The Center cares for the most medically fragile and vulnerable individuals in South Florida.  It strives to create an exceptional living and learning environment which helps to discover abilities and builds independence. The dedicated staff provides compassionate and caring services for the more than 300 children and adults daily and is commended for their commitment to excellence. ASC continues to raise the bar and set standards of care for others to follow. For up-to-date information, please visit www.annstorckcenter.org, www.facebook.com/AnnStorckCenter, on Instagram and Twitter @AnnStorckCenter.

Media Contact
Kandi Osman
Director of Special Events & Fundraising
kosman@annstorckcenter.org
