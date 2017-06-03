 
Tailored Neuromonitoring Solutions in San Antonio Offered by EPIOM

EPIOM has announced its intraoperative neuromonitoring solutions for San Antonio surgeons and hospitals. These solutions are tailored to fit the specific needs of the surgeon and patient. More information can be found by browsing through the website.
 
 
SAN ANTONIO - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- EPIOM has announced its offer of professional intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) solutions in San Antonio. These professional solutions are aimed at assisting surgeons provide better care for patients during procedures which may affect the patient's nervous system.

The professional intraoperative neuromonitoring solutions provided by EPIOM also include 24-hour around-the-clock support. With these professional neuromonitoring solutions, EPIOM can help to dramatically reduce the risk of surgical complications and in general help to ensure the best possible surgical outcome.

EPIOM offers its professional intraoperative neuromonitoring solutions at competitive pricing and is committed to providing only the highest levels of service. Those wishing to learn more about the professional IONM solutions offered in San Antonio can browse through the EPIOM website, www.EpiomNeuro.com. To reach this company for questions, call 210-649-6421 or use the contact form found on the EPIOM website.

About EPIOM:

EPIOM is a physician-owned and surgeon-directed company that proudly offers professional intraoperative neuromonitoring solutions (IONM) for physicians and hospitals in the San Antonio, Texas area. EPIOM's entire team consists of experienced, thoroughly-vetted professionals that have at the very least a bachelor's degree and either possesses a Certification in Neurophysiologic Intraoperative Monitoring (CNIM) or is working towards this certification. Within the EPIOM website, http://epiomneuro.com, visitors can learn more about the IONM solutions offered in San Antonio. This website also provides information useful for patients. To reach EPIOM, call 210-649-6421 or fill out and submit the simple contact form found on the EPIOM website.

