Experts of Influence - GKIC Official Jacksonville Chapter Launches

EOI Gives Entrepreneurs Non-Traditional Strategies To Thrive In Business

-- Marketing expert, author, and speaker Kenny Harper will be hosting the kickoff meeting for The Experts of Influence-GKIC Official Jacksonville Chapter at Transamerica Financial on July 6, 2017. The event begins at 9am. Harper aims to share the business growth strategies he has used to propel him to the national stage.These strategies have proven successful by allowing him to establish a thriving business and attract speaking opportunities at various national conferences including The Harvard Faculty Club Business Experts Forum.Harper will explain how to raise prices without fear of losing customers, discuss successful outrageous marketing methods while spotlighting tips for getting direct mail read. He will cover "The Most Important Business Discovery of the 21st Century" The Theory of Constraints, concluding that every business has only one constraint which stands in the way of success. At the Experts of Influence GKIC Chapter meeting, participants will learn to identify their constraints and focus on breaking free of them.During this hour and a half entrepreneurs will have a space to share ideas, and experience new ways of thinking. Attendees will be left with powerful action items and resources to begin implementing strategies immediately. To register, please visit http://www.RockMyImage.com