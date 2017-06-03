News By Tag
Financial Institution saves local grocery store $300 a day
Houston grocery store secures finance to replace two very expensive cash advance loans with a lower interest loan from local lender
Joe Ayala, Athens Capital's Managing Principal, commented, "We are pleased to have been selected by this client as their preferred funding source when it comes to financing their seasonal finance demands, particularly considering a number of local banks had previously denied credit to this client. The working capital loan will help to take out two expesnive cash advance online lenders, allowing the client to save $300 per business day. This commitment exemplifies our distinctive capability in funding small businesses. As owners of a self funded lending company, we know how to underwrite loans in this space."
Athens Capital is a leading self funded finance company that specializes in providing funding to very small clients who do not qualify for banking finance. Its funding programs include purchase order finance, accounts receivable finance and working capital loans, to name a few. For more details, please visit: http://www.athenscapitallending.com
