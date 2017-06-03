 
Industry News





Financial Institution saves local grocery store $300 a day

Houston grocery store secures finance to replace two very expensive cash advance loans with a lower interest loan from local lender
 
 
HOUSTON - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Athens Capital Lending LLC ("Athens Capital" or the "Company") today announced the approval of a $35,000 working capital loan to a Houston grocery store, to take out two more expensive merchant cash advances loans that were crippling the grocery stores monthly cash flow.

Joe Ayala, Athens Capital's Managing Principal, commented, "We are pleased to have been selected by this client as their preferred funding source when it comes to financing their seasonal finance demands, particularly considering a number of local banks had previously denied credit to this client. The working capital loan will help to take out two expesnive cash advance online lenders, allowing the client to save $300 per business day. This commitment exemplifies our distinctive capability in funding small businesses. As owners of a self funded lending company, we know how to underwrite loans in this space."

Athens Capital is a leading self funded finance company that specializes in providing funding to very small clients who do not qualify for banking finance. Its funding programs include purchase order finance, accounts receivable finance and working capital loans, to name a few. For more details, please visit: http://www.athenscapitallending.com

This press release includes certain statements that fall within the definition of "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including overall economic and market conditions, federal, state and local government funding, competitors' and customers' actions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, such statements should be considered in light of these risks. Any prediction by the Company is only a statement of management's belief at the time the prediction is made. There can be no assurance that any prediction once made will continue thereafter to reflect management's belief, and the Company does not undertake to update publicly its predictions or to make voluntary additional disclosures of nonpublic information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact
Athens Capital Lending
***@athenscapitallending.com
Source:Athens Capital Lending LLC
Email:***@athenscapitallending.com Email Verified
