Certified Evolutionary Astrologer, Marina Ormes, Contributes a Chapter to a New Anthology
In a story titled, "Dancing with the Universe: How Astrology Brings Meaning to the Healing Process," Marina shares her extensive knowledge of astrology and how it can bring healing to others.
Marina says, "In the ancient art and science of astrology, I discovered a logical, rational way of understanding human experiences and motivations that incorporates a much wider view of who we are as human beings. It allows us to see our healing and wholeness in an evolutionary context, as a path of purpose that gives meaning to our lives."
Marina Ormes is the author of Cycles of Healing: Personal Transformation in Relationship to a Living Cosmos. She is an evolutionary astrologer and a retired board-certified holistic nurse with a background of over 20 years in astrology and holistic healing. She is the Director of the Oregon Holistic Nurses Association and the founder of Astrology Heals. Marina is certified in evolutionary astrology through the Steven Forrest Apprenticeship Program, and she has a professional background as a labor and delivery nurse, wedding officiant, birth doula, wellness consultant, and professional astrologer. Her interest in healing and what makes human beings feel meaning, joy, and purpose has guided all of her professional pursuits. Marina serves healing professionals and visionary changemakers by helping them understand themselves better and live the life they are here to live. She supports them in discovering the meaning and purpose that is an essential part of whole-self wellness and helping them make a positive contribution to their communities and the world.She offers private consultations, small group programs, monthly New and Full Moon guided meditations, classes, and more. She can meet with clients online from anywhere in the world.
Compiled by Authentic Messengers and Anita Stewart, RN, edited by Allison Saia, and published by Positive Media Press, Nurse SPARKS is filled with the stories of nurses from across the nation. Stories that reveal what it feels like to be working in a field that takes all of your heart and soul on a daily basis. A career that sometimes takes one to their knees, sends one home crying, exhausted, and spent of all energy. Or one that uplifts, opens the heart, inspires and illuminates.
To learn more about Nurse SPARKS, go to: https://authenticmessengers.com/
For more information on Marina, go to: https://astrologyheals.com
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 541-668-7526
Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediaventures.com
