 
News By Tag
* Charity
* Homeless
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Modesto
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
9876543

Reaching the Hungry - Elite Experts Seeks To Make a Difference

 
 
Blessing Bags
Blessing Bags
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Charity
* Homeless
* Business

Industry:
* Family

Location:
* Modesto - California - US

Subject:
* Events

MODESTO, Calif. - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- In today's relentless business environment, meals and lunch breaks all too often become an after thought. It's so common to trade that scheduled time off every day for a quick bite and extra time on that project you've been grinding. But for many of the less fortunate, where that next meal comes from is at the forefront of their minds.

Hunger effects millions of people every day. One in eight people globally do not get enough food. In Stanislaus county alone there are almost 1,500 homeless and malnutritioned men, women, and children. Elite Experts Management Inc, a Modesto-based marketing firm making recent headlines with various community service events, aims to change that. "The subject of world hunger is not addressed enough," says Luz Ontiveros, a corporate trainer at Elite Experts and project lead for their most recent outreach simply titled Blessing Bags. "We simply decided to act on it. Action is such a foundational concept in our marketing industry. It's not about what you want to do, it's about what you're willing to do. We don't want to just think about hungry people, we want to feed them. And that is simply what we did."

So, on the morning of May 5, Luz, CEO Edgar Hernandez, Co-CEO Gladys Gonzalez, and a team Elite Experts staffers set out with one goal in mind; to impact those in need. "It's all about the first step," says Gladys, "Fast food meal prices and restaurant prices have increased over the years and it's very easy to become overwhelmed when you try to take those prices and apply them to the number of those in need, but it's so much simpler than that." Gonzalez and team spent the day seeking out those in need and handing out Blessing Bags containing food and water.

"Hunger is such a basic need, we don't need to over-complicate the solution. We just need to be the solution," says Edgar. Closing up their third charity event, the executive team at Elite Experts can't help but to reflect on the events of the day with pride and joy. "So many smiling faces and hugs," adds Ontiveros. "We wanted to bless their day and we did exactly that."

To find out more about Elite Experts Management Inc and future events, or if you have any questions, please contact the Human Resources Department at careers@eliteexpertsmanagementinc.com or visit their website at www.eliteexpertsmanagementinc.com. To learn how you can join the effort to fight world hunger, visit http://www.actionagainsthunger.org

Contact
Elite Experts Management Inc
209-696-7750
careers@eliteexpertsmanagement.com
End
Source:
Email:***@eliteexpertsmanagement.com
Tags:Charity, Homeless, Business
Industry:Family
Location:Modesto - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Elite Experts Management Inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share