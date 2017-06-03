 
Industry News





Amazing Lash Studio Opening Soon in Woodbury, Minnesota!

 
 
Amazing Lash Studio Woodbury
Amazing Lash Studio Woodbury
WOODBURY, Minn. - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Join our grand opening list and be the first to know when Amazing Lash Studio opens in Woodbury, Minnesota.

We are an eyelash extensions salon that offers semi-permanent eyelash extensions. Our mission is to create lasting beauty and confidence through passion, dedication and excellence so our guests will look and feel amazing.We encourage individuals to discover how beautiful their lashes can look with eyelash extensions. It saves time and energy for anyone who is busy looking to save 10 minutes off their beauty routine!

Amazing Lash Studio eyelash extensions are made of synthetic strands that are made to replicate a natural eyelash. When applied, eyelash extensions help lengthen and thicken your own natural eyelashes. During a full set treatment, a  lash technician will apply single strands to each individual natural lash.
A full set of lashes will take 90-120 minutes. The refill appointment will typically take about 50-60 minutes. During the application of eyelash extensions clients will lay on a massage table and relax.

The Woodbury Amazing Lash Studio eyelash bar will be located at 530 Woodbury Drive, Suite 100 Woodbury Minnesota 55125.
Visit http://amazinglashstudio.com/studios/mn/minneapolis/woodbury to join our grand opening list!

