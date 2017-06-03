News By Tag
Clark Atlanta University Selects First Female Band Director
Tomisha Brock first woman to serve as Director of Bands at CAU and in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
"I am truly honored and excited to make history at CAU," says Brock. "In a male dominated profession, it is a privilege for female directors to show that we are just as qualified, we can compete and produce on a large scale, as with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)," she adds. According to the HBCU National Band Directors Consortium (http://www.hbcu-
Brock recently served as associate director of bands and assistant professor at Mississippi Valley State (https://www.mvsu.edu/
Brock, who began singing in the church choir at six-years-old and playing the clarinet by age 10, has immersed herself in music her entire life. She earned a Bachelor of Music Education degree from Virginia State University and a Master of Music Education degree from Norfolk State University. She is pursuing her PhD in music education at The University of North Carolina at Greensboro. In 2016 Brock was named Spectacular Magazine's 'Woman of the Year' (https://issuu.com/
"Students who are involved in music and the marching band develop solid social skills. It provides them an avenue to express themselves, free from judgment,' says the Virginia native. "It teaches and enhances the concepts of self-discipline, accountability, and team work."
To schedule an interview with Tomisha Brock contact TBell@CAU.edu
For more information on Clark Atlanta University visit www.CAU.edu (http://www.cau.edu/
