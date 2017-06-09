 
Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
9876543

Kharis Publishing Launches Children Imprint

 
 
BENTONVILLE, Ark. - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- In commemoration of its second anniversary, Kharis Publishing launches an imprint dedicated to children's books. The new imprint, called Kharis Kids, will soon release our first children's book: Joey's Journey Series.  According to Mary Gibson, Director of Sales and Marketing: "It made sense to launch the children's imprint with the debut of Joey's Journey, a powerful story of hope and courage. We are so excited to launch this new imprint with our first children's book; it feels like Christmas in July!"

Joey's Journey is a children's book series based on the true story of a foundling, Mr. Joseph Wood, the current County Judge for Washington County in Arkansas. The aim of this series is to encourage adoption, inspire young people in the foster care system, motivate parents and young children to believe for a better tomorrow, and facilitate conversations about role of the family and our ability to transform lives.

Saving Joey (Book 1) is the story of a young, black, teenage girl who abandons her newborn. She wraps her baby in a blanket and places him in a basket. Leaving him on the streets of Chicago in below-freezing temperature, she waits for her baby to be found. Why? Fortunately, a man rescues the newborn, Joey, from the snow and ice-covered stairs one late evening as he was going to work. With neighbors and police involved, Joey is sure to have a future, after all.

About the Author: Joseph K. Wood is a foundling. Abandoned as a newborn on the streets of Chicago, he would later be adopted from St. Vincent's Orphanage. Joseph became a teen leader in the tough neighborhood of Jeffery Manor. Since then he has grown and has held key leadership positions as a bank examiner with Illinois Commissioner of Banks, assistant director with the University of Chicago Booth School, head of recruitment at Walmart International and Deputy Secretary of State for the Arkansas Secretary of State Office. Joseph Wood is an elected official and currently serves in Arkansas as the Washington County Judge.

About the Illustrator: Theresa Cates is a native Arkansan. She started painting as a youth and found it was a necessary expression she could share with others.

Both Mr. Wood and Ms. Cates may be reached through www.joeysjourneyseries.org, where readers may sign up to be notified about upcoming releases in the Joey's Journey Series; or to make an appointment for reading and/or painting workshops for school, class, church, or business groups.

"Ceaser Johnson, the gentleman that found baby Joey at his doorstep, wept while reading the book because he said he felt like it had captured what had happened, fifty some years ago, that cold wintry night."

The Chicago Tribune did a story on the author and his intriguing story a few years ago:

http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/columnists/schmich/ct-...

Kharis Publishing, an imprint of Kharis Media LLC, is a traditional publishing house located in Northwest Arkansas. The Publisher is focused on acquiring and releasing high impact books and giving authors a trusted platform to share their stories. Kharis Publishing is also driven by a core passion to establish mini-libraries or resource centers for orphanages in developing countries, so these kids will learn to read, dream, and grow. Ten percent of each book sold goes directly towards equipping these resource centers with books and computers. Every time you publish or purchase a book from Kharis Publishing, your partnership goes a long way, literally, towards giving these kids an amazing opportunity to read, dream, and grow. Learn more at http://www.kharispublishing.com

Mary Gibson
***@kharispublishing.org
Page Updated Last on: Jun 09, 2017
