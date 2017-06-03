News By Tag
Cerebral Palsy Association in Alberta Recognized as one of Alberta's Newest EcoHeroes
Over the past 20 years, the CPAA, in partnership with Value Village and ABCRC, has established a clothing donation and bottle recycling program to generate revenues that provide funding support for the valuable services offered to its members. This project has a major impact on reducing waste in landfills across the province. With approximately 100 donation bins in Calgary, Edmonton and outlying areas, the CPAA typically collects approximately 78,000 pounds of goods a week. In 2016, the CPAA collected over 250,000 bottles and cans. This translates to 4 million pounds of re-useable materials kept out of Alberta's landfills last year. This effort makes an enormous impact on reducing waste in our communities, with the dual benefit of helping to generate significant revenue to support important community programs. The project emphasizes both the importance of recycling in our communities, and supporting non-profit organizations. When people know their items are going to a good cause, they are more likely to recycle.
"The Cerebral Palsy Association in Alberta (CPAA) is so honoured to receive this prestigious award, recognizing us as an Alberta EcoHero. We have worked tirelessly to develop a socially responsible business model that addresses environmental and community challenges in a manner that can still be viable and economically profitable. The CPAA is demonstrating that profitability and environmental responsibility are not mutually exclusive. We are a living example of how non-profit organizations can adapt creative strategies to generate funding that doesn't just depend on a hand-out. We are demonstrating how win-win solutions can be possible when we work together. We are engaging Albertan's to reduce, re-use and recycle while supporting individuals with disabilities in our community to live a Life Without Limits. This is the future of social enterprise."
The CPAA was one of 65 nominations that the AEF received for this prestigious award. A panel of knowledgeable third-party judges was tasked with reviewing all nominations and selecting three finalists, with one recipient, in each category.
"Over our Alberta Emerald Foundation's quarter century, we have seen a great evolution in sustainable practices across all sectors in our province. We have witnessed the inspiring effect Albertan EcoHeroes have had on others, both in our province and around the globe," says Andy Etmanski, Board Chair, AEF. "Each recipient represents a unique, positive, and innovative approach to sustainable practices. We are thrilled to share their stories with Alberta as we showcase their hard work and dedication to the environment."
About the Cerebral Palsy Association in Alberta
The Cerebral Palsy Association in Alberta is a registered non‐profit organization that supports people affected by cerebral palsy and other disabilities. Through our programs and services, we promote awareness, acceptance and understanding for persons with disabilities to live Life without Limits. For more information and to learn about ways you can support a Life without Limits, including our recycling and donation programs, please visit http://www.cpalberta.com.
Cindy Turnquist
***@cpalberta.com
