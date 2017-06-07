 
New Vegan Essential Omega by Genesis Today Features Super-Concentrated Source

Plant-Based Omegas Just Got a Significant Upgrade Over Flaxseed
 
AUSTIN, Texas - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Genesis Today's Vegan Essential Omega provides a novel alternative to traditional omega fish oil supplementation.. Genesis Today has turned to a new vegan source to provide not just omega-3s, but also omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids.

"Vegans now have a much better choice when it comes to getting their daily omegas," says Jeff Brucker, VP of Marketing at Genesis Today. Flaxseed is currently seen as the best way to get plant-based omega-3s. "However, there's a rising star that is proven to have superior benefits to flaxseed." Recent research has shown Ahiflower® is 400% more effective than flaxseed oil at converting to EPA. This is due to the advanced bioavailability of Ahiflower's SDA (stearidonic acid) compared to the ALA (alpha linolenic acid) found in flaxseed oil.

Besides omega-3, Ahiflower is also rich in omega-6 and omega-9. Flaxseed oil contains omega-9 in the form of oleic acid, but not the GLA (gamma linolenic acid) that can support your skin health and hormonal balance. "Normally, consumers have to take an additional supplement like Evening Primrose Oil to get GLA; but it's already present in Vegan Essential Omega," explains Jeff Brucker. "Ahiflower® is basically a one-stop shop when it comes to essential fatty acid supplementation."

Find Vegan Essential Omega online at https://GenesisToday.com and select stores nationwide.

Click to Share