Fun New Book Explores the World of Urban Ballroom Dancing
Noted political analyst Earl Ofari Hutchinson steps out of his realm of political analysis with a fun new book that takes the reader into the world of the popular new dance and entertainment form, urban ballroom dancing.
Hutchinson notes: "In Inside Urban Ballroom Dancing, I take the reader on a short tour of the history of ballroom dancing, how it came to be like much of dance, pop, and jazz music; a unique part of the Black experience. I Then detail some of the popular basics of urban ballroom dancing. Inside Urban Ballroom Dancing is not meant to be the definitive, expert work on urban ballroom dancing. It's simply one person's deep appreciation of the importance and impact it has had on me and the belief that it can have that same impact on many others. This short homage to urban ballroom dancing is simply my way of showing my appreciation for it.
Hutchinson has created a how-to-book with Inside Urban Ballroom Dancing in which he details how to do the basic moves in urban ballroom dancing. His description of each move is easy, enjoyable, and with a little practice, simple to execute.
Inside Urban Ballroom Dancing is in part a tribute to the fun, ease, and popularity of urban ballroom dancing, and in part recognition of the never-ending creativity of African-American dance. It has become a fixture on the dance scene in many cities in the U.S. In Los Angeles, the special flair and flavor of Detroit Urban Ballroom Dance has taken hold while adding a unique style akin to Los Angeles.
"It's a relaxed, easy to learn, and lightly aerobic dance that can be enjoyed by all ages," says Hutchinson, "It's also the perfect fun and relaxing counter to the stresses of the day. It's the perfect cool down social activity for the times.
Urban ballroom dancing has inspired many of the dance moves and rhythms that have been popularized on everything from Dancing with the Stars to nightclubs and movies. The "Urban" in ballroom dancing is a special and unique form of ballroom dancing that combines the formalism and elegance of traditional ballroom dancing with the special quality and style of African-American dance and rhythms.
Inside Urban Ballroom Dancing is intended as a light, refreshing, and enjoyable antidote to the stresses and strains of the day. Urban ballroom dancing opened a new world for me, says Hutchinson, "Now I want to share that world with others." Inside Urban Ballroom Dancing is Hutchinson's way of doing that.
Release Date June 10. 2017
