Affordable, Elegant Homes In Lake Elsinore Are Now Open

-- Cottage Lane's grand opening was a hit with homebuyers looking for affordable, elegant living. Frontier Communities' model homes have been crafted for Inland Empire families to love with features like downstairs bedrooms and bathrooms and large lofts perfect for play or media centers. The two-story homes of 1,893 to 2,466 square feet offer up to five bedrooms, up to three baths, and side-by-side two-car garages. Pricing at Cottage Lane begins in the low $300,000s. If you missed the grand opening or you'd like to take a second look at the model homes, drop by the community's Sales Office at 15371 Tiller Lane, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530. It's not too late to buy your home!"With every new community we build, we strive to offer homebuyers the best choices for their families," said Mark Hicks, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Frontier Communities. "We design our kitchens to be the heart of the home and our neighborhoods with a variety of architectural styles, such as Spanish, Craftsman or Cottage—to give a brand new community like Cottage Lane a charming sense of place that will get even better over time."The three distinctive home designs feature large family rooms or great rooms, kitchens with casual dining bars, large pantries and plenty of storage. Some plans offer bedroom options that allow buyers to increase their bedrooms up to five. Select designs feature a downstairs bedroom and bath to assure that multi-generation families can enjoy life together. Master suites offer large bedroom areas, and baths, with tub and separate shower, plus large walk in closets.Close to the neighborhood, public schools include Withrow Elementary, Terra Cotta Middle School and Lakeside High School, all part of the Lake Elsinore Unified School District. Also close by are new shopping, dining and entertainment centers. The Diamond baseball field offers a season of exciting Lake Elsinore Storm home games, and the rain-replenished Lake is a great destination for boating, fishing and lake sports. The Lake Elsinore Outlet Mall is nearby, a great destination for all kinds of shopping.Accessibility to major employment areas is made easy by proximity to the I-15 corridor, linking drivers to toll roads toward Orange County and Los Angeles, plus direct access to Ontario, Corona and Riverside.To learn more about Cottage Lane and view the floor plans online, visit www.FrontierHomes.com. Contact a Sales Associate at (951) 392-5558 or visit the Sales Office located at 15371 Tiller Lane, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530 today – open daily 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday 1 to 6 p.m.Neighborhoods by Frontier Communities span over 10 cities throughout the Inland Empire, including Chino, Ontario, Jurupa Valley, North Fontana, Montclair, Menifee, Rosamond, Moreno Valley, San Jacinto and Riverside. A local neighborhood builder with deep roots in the Inland Empire, the company has continually achieved its many goals and high aspirations working for a rich quality of life. Their course is set so that people may realize the American Dream of home ownership with a fresh vision of a proud future, translating vision into attainable neighborhoods. People of all ages and life stages have entrusted Frontier Communities to fulfill the promise they have made to themselves - ownership of a beautiful new home in vibrant surroundings, and one they are proud to call home.