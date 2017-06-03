Digisonics Achieves High Satisfaction Rate for Customer Support

Digisonics wins high praise for its customer support services, leading to a 93% overall satisfaction rate.

-- Digisonics, a leading provider of PACS and Structured Reporting Solutions in the fields of Cardiology, OB/GYN and Radiology, has achieved an overall customer satisfaction rate of 93% for its support services since the beginning of this year. This number is a strong contributor to Digisonics' overall customer retention rate which has held steady at an annual average of 95% for the past five years.Recent comments from customers show they value Digisonics' continued commitment to providing top quality technical support, noting:"We are very pleased with the excellent customer service we receive. [Customer Support Technician] is always very pleasant, efficient and patient in dealing with any issue we might have. I would highly recommend Digisonics, not only because of the service, but you have always worked hard to improve in the area of customer satisfaction to increase the efficiency of your product.""Digisonics is engaged in my issues and interested in resolving them as fast as possible.""Every time I call Digisonics, your team is extremely helpful, courteous and they always do their best to make my call a priority. Thank you! Digisonics is always evolving to make improvements with upgrades. Looking forward to the latest release.""Always satisfied with the prompt, professional response from the service department."Digisonics provides top-rated clinical image management and structured reporting systems for cardiovascular (CVIS), radiology, and obstetrics & gynecology. Digisonics structured reporting solutions combine high performance image review workstations, a powerful PACS image archive, an integrated clinical database, comprehensive analysis capabilities and highly configurable reporting for multiple modalities. Key applications are complemented with interfaces to information systems and 3party vendors, providing facilities with a seamless, efficient clinical workflow.