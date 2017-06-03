News By Tag
Marketforce to host The Future of Lending in London
The leading European forum on the transformative forces reshaping consumer finance.
Why Attend in 2017?
· Explore the potential on the technological revolution with insights on Artificial Intelligence and Digital-only Lending from Barclays and Atom Bank
· Design your own programme with different streams on mortgages and personal loans
· Learn about product development, instant credit assessment, alternative finance and developing distribution
· Hear from the disruptors in our FinTech Lightening Pitches
· Imagine what lending might look like over the next decade with Barclaycard, Shawbrook Bank and Masthaven Bank
