Marketforce to host The Future of Lending in London

The leading European forum on the transformative forces reshaping consumer finance.

300x250

Contact

Natasha Collins

0207 760 8699

***@marketforce.eu.com Natasha Collins0207 760 8699

End

-- Modernising lending in the wake of digital transformation is one the most critical hurdles to overcome in financial services. The Future of Lending offers you the opportunity to: tailor your experience through our Mortgages and Personal Lending stages, learn about the implementation of new technology redefining distribution, gain the tools necessary to achieve instant credit decisions, be up to date with alternative finance innovation and design products for developing demographics.on the technological revolution with insights on Artificial Intelligence and Digital-only Lending from Barclays and Atom Bankwith different streams on mortgages and personal loans, instant credit assessment, alternative finance and developing distributionin our FinTech Lightening Pitcheslike over the next decade with Barclaycard, Shawbrook Bank and Masthaven BankDownload the brochure here >> http://events.marketforce.eu.com/ Lending17KMI? utm_source=... Please visit the website http://www.marketforce.eu.com/ events/financial- services/f... for more information on the programme and speakers. For any queries callor send an email at