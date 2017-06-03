 
Industry News





Marketforce to host The Future of Lending in London

The leading European forum on the transformative forces reshaping consumer finance.
 
 
CLERKENWELL, England - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Modernising lending in the wake of digital transformation is one the most critical hurdles to overcome in financial services. The Future of Lending offers you the opportunity to: tailor your experience through our Mortgages and Personal Lending stages, learn about the implementation of new technology redefining distribution, gain the tools necessary to achieve instant credit decisions, be up to date with alternative finance innovation and design products for developing demographics.

Why Attend in 2017?

·         Explore the potential on the technological revolution with insights on Artificial Intelligence and Digital-only Lending from Barclays and Atom Bank

·         Design your own programme with different streams on mortgages and personal loans

·         Learn about product development, instant credit assessment, alternative finance and developing distribution

·         Hear from the disruptors in our FinTech Lightening Pitches

·         Imagine what lending might look like over the next decade with Barclaycard, Shawbrook Bank and Masthaven Bank

Download the brochure here >> http://events.marketforce.eu.com/Lending17KMI?utm_source=...

Please visit the website http://www.marketforce.eu.com/events/financial-services/f... for more information on the programme and speakers. For any queries call +44 (0)207 760 8699 or send an email at conferences@marketforce.eu.com.

Source:marketforce business media
Email:***@marketforce.eu.com
Posted By:***@marketforce.eu.com Email Verified
Marketforce Business Media Ltd News
