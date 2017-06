The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic is hosting its annual 2018 event. Registration is open!

We are featuring 14 renowned coaches (and growing!) presenting over 60 powerful and insightful talks covering topics including in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, mental edge, and much more!

Contact

Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic

(973) 921-0400

support2018@ insidebaseballclinic.com Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic(973) 921-0400

End

-- Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic is proud to host its 3annual 2018 event from January 11 to 13, 2018. The 3-day event is conveniently held at the Crowne Plaza at 2349 West Marlton Pike in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, just 20 minutes from Philadelphia and 105 minutes from New York City. Our baseball clinic will feature presentations by the nation's top coaches and trainers that industry experts fromhave called "some of the brightest minds in the game today."Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18.In addition, we offer companies in the industry an exclusive Exhibitor platform to show off products in the middle of the action! Vendors are welcomed to register today!Billy Gernon, Head Coach, WESTERN MICHIGAN UNIVERSITYChris Ham, Strength/Speed Coach, VANDERBILT UNIVERSITYFred Corral, Pitching Coach, UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIAJerry Oakes, Pitching Coach, UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGHJosh Jordan, Associate Head Coach, DUKE UNIVERSITYKevin McMullan, Associate Head Coach, VIRGINIA UNIVERSITYNick Schnabel, Assistant Coach, UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGANRich Vanderhook, Head Coach, CALIFORNIA STATE FULLERTONRyan Graves, Associate Head Coach, UNIVERSITY OF KANSASShawn Stiffler, Head Coach, VCUTravis Jewett, Head Coach, TULANE UNIVERSITYTrip Couch, Associate Head Coach, UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTONTroy Buckley, Head Coach, LONG BEACH STATETroy Cameron, Head Varsity Coach, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS HIGH SCHOOLThe registration rate for coaches is $199.00. Players/students ages 10-18 can attend for $59.00 (rate does not change at the door). The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic does not offer a one-day registration rate. Registration includes full access to the event for all three days.For more information and to register for our event as an attendee or exhibitor, visit http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com