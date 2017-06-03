 
Industry News





The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic is hosting its annual 2018 event. Registration is open!

We are featuring 14 renowned coaches (and growing!) presenting over 60 powerful and insightful talks covering topics including in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, mental edge, and much more!
 
 
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic is proud to host its 3rd annual 2018 event from January 11 to 13, 2018. The 3-day event is conveniently held at the Crowne Plaza at 2349 West Marlton Pike in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, just 20 minutes from Philadelphia and 105 minutes from New York City.  Our baseball clinic will feature presentations by the nation's top coaches and trainers that industry experts from Baseball America have called "some of the brightest minds in the game today."

Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18.

In addition, we offer companies in the industry an exclusive Exhibitor platform to show off products in the middle of the action! Vendors are welcomed to register today!

Our Roster of Presenters:


Billy Gernon, Head Coach, WESTERN MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY
Chris Ham, Strength/Speed Coach, VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Fred Corral, Pitching Coach, UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA
Jerry Oakes, Pitching Coach, UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH
Josh Jordan, Associate Head Coach, DUKE UNIVERSITY
Kevin McMullan, Associate Head Coach, VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Nick Schnabel, Assistant Coach, UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN
Rich Vanderhook, Head Coach, CALIFORNIA STATE FULLERTON
Ryan Graves, Associate Head Coach, UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS
Shawn Stiffler, Head Coach, VCU
Travis Jewett, Head Coach, TULANE UNIVERSITY
Trip Couch, Associate Head Coach, UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON
Troy Buckley, Head Coach, LONG BEACH STATE
Troy Cameron, Head Varsity Coach, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS HIGH SCHOOL

To Register:
The registration rate for coaches is $199.00. Players/students ages 10-18 can attend for $59.00 (rate does not change at the door). The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic does not offer a one-day registration rate. Registration includes full access to the event for all three days.

For more information and to register for our event as an attendee or exhibitor, visit http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com.

Contact
Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic
(973) 921-0400
support2018@insidebaseballclinic.com
End
