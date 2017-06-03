News By Tag
150th Previously Homeless Veteran Housed at Veterans Village #2 Located In Downtown Las Vegas, NV
This achievement confirms the hard work our local partners have been doing to assist our most vulnerable Veterans. The Veterans Village process has been designed to become the leading best practice model for replication in any city to provide housing and services for United States Veterans and their families.
Community Call To Action:
If you know a Veteran who is homeless or at imminent risk of becoming homeless please contact the Veterans Village Crisis Intervention Hotline at 702-624-5792 24/7/365.
Arnold Stalk PhD, Founder Veterans Village Las Vegas Quote:
"We are humbled and honored to reach this milestone of housing our 150th United States Veteran at Veterans Village #2. Housing with intensive supportive services is the only answer to solving the cycle of homelessness for our US Veteran heroes."
About Veterans Village: Veterans Village is a transitional and permanent housing residence for United States Veterans. On-site services include a 24-7 crisis intervention center, medical and mental health services, job referral and training, Three Square Regional Food Bank nutrition, clothing and a host of other services targeted at the promotion of independent living through economic and social self-sufficiency. http://veteransvillagelasvegas.org/
Media Contact
Dr. Arnold Stalk, PhD, Founder Veterans Village
702-624-5792
arnoldstalk@
