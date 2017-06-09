South Kensington to Receive its First Dog Park

Developers will break ground Saturday, July 29 and the "South Kensington Summer Festival"

Proposed Dog Park Plans

-- As the number of Millennials and empty nesters flocking to Philadelphia grows, so does the dog population. When the opportunity to contribute to South Kensington's dog friendly community arose, local developers immediately got on board -- agreeing to donate a portion of their land to house the neighborhoods very first dog park.Sean Frankel of FMC (Frankel Management Company) and Sean Schellenger of Streamline Group, LLC are currently developing residential units at 5th and Thompson Streets in South Kensington. Appropriately named "Thompson Triangle", the multi-use project will consist of 45 homes as well as commercial space when finished. The project is set to begin Phase 2 of construction shortly."Our overall success as a real estate development company that focuses on the revitalization of neighborhoods in urban areas relies heavily on our ability to make a positive social impact within those areas", said Schellenger -- CEO of Streamline Group and founder of "Helping Hands Philadelphia", a non-profit organization whose mission is to improve the economic and educational circumstances for residents who live in areas that are experiencing gentrification."It is our belief that gentrification can be executed in a way that is mutually beneficial for all stakeholders as long as the facilitators of this process care enough to make it happen. This dog park is one example of the many ways Streamline and Helping Hands has contributed to the city of Philadelphia. Not only does the dog park make the development project located at 5th and Thompson more appealing for potential buyers, it also helps to address a community need that existed well before the development process started. It's our pleasure to address such needs and to help in the overall improvement of the city of Philadelphia."The 1200 square foot park will be a welcome addition to the neighborhood. Not only are dog parks a fun place for dogs (and people!) to mingle, but they're beneficial to dog owners in the community who lack the yard space to exercise their four-legged friends. The park will help to create better behaved pets and advocate for responsible pet ownership – freeing up space in our local shelters.Developers plan to break ground on the dog park during the "South Kensington Summer Festival" on Saturday, July 29th. Hosted by Streamline Group and South Kensington Community Partners, the open invitation event will take place in the parking lot at Thompson Triangle and feature music, food, adoptable pets, and local business vendors. Frankel and Schellenger are thrilled to once again partner with The South Kensington Community Partners in an effort to merge "new neighbors and old neighbors".